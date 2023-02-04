Georgia Tech at NC State Basketball Georgia Tech Men’s Yellow Jackets

Sports
By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets
There isn’t much satisfaction in playing spoiler, but Georgia Tech (8-14, 1-11 ACC) may have to settle for that role as they face some of the ACC’s NCAA Tournament hopefuls.
North Carolina State (18-5, 8-4 ACC) was ineligible for that call after an 11-21 season in 2021-22, then a preseason 10th-place finish in the ACC media poll. But the Wolfpack built legitimate momentum for March and won seven of their last eight games and appear in bracket projections nationwide. They may not lead the ACC standings, but they could play with the most confidence of any team in the league.
On the other hand, knowing you can’t afford a Quad 4 slip-up can create its own kind of unease. And they face a Georgia Tech team that won four straight away games at PNC Arena, often in bewildering, last-second fashion.
Any kind of psychological advantage can be useful to a Tech team that knows it won’t be an optional night in Raleigh. Enjoy the top notes of my card as the Yellow Jackets complete their road swing (1 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Legends Sports):
Jalon Moore scored a season-high 17 points with nine rebounds in the teams’ first meeting on January 17. (photo by Danny Karnik)
It should not have surprised anyone when Armando Bacot of North Carolina received the majority of the votes in favour Preseason ACC Player of the Year.
But still. Terquavion Smith An to vote? After averaging 18 points in conference play as a freshman? After returning to NC State despite a first-round projection in the NBA Draft?
Those tables could be even more out of sync next month. Smith, the ACC’s leading scorer (19.1 ppg), continues to build a convincing case for Player of the Year, with 32 points against Florida State Wednesday and 25 against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. When he’s not using his abundance to drive long strides into the track, he’s stringing deep threes when teams are under fencing. He is also getting more and more skilled at firing kickout passes at teammates.
Along with 6-1 Jarkel Joiner, who brought in 19 points against Tech in January, NC State has a pair of aggressive, athletic guards on ball screens who shoot with unbridled confidence. There is no magic formula to stop them except by making them earn their points. NC State pulls off a no-nonsense, ball screen and DHO heavy offense, though they execute it with a high degree of swagger and confidence.
Josh Pastner said his defense needs to force more turnover, but Tech harassed NC State second highest turnover rate of the season in Atlanta (21.2%). That’s remarkable because the Wolfpack has moved up since then second nationwide in turnover rate (13.6%). Getting Lance Terry back should give Tech another flytrap defender that can rotate on Smith or Joiner.
*****
Tech led NC State 18-8 by 3:05 PM of the first half in Atlanta.
What made that so impressive? NC State could claim as the best starting team in the ACC:
|Opponent
|Pipe
|Miami
|25-13
|Duke
|15-0
|Virginia Tech
|13-2
|Florida state
|30-4
No other ACC team has led State so much this early in the first half.
*****
For the first time in a long time, Georgia Tech did not complain about a lack of free throw attempts. This time they complained that they didn’t make them.
The Jackets comeback attempt at Louisville was marred by 12 of 20 free throws in the second half. They could stand a chance at some redemption in Raleigh: NC State still stands the highest percentage of opponents points to take free throws in ACC play.
|% Free Throw Points (ACC only)
|NC State Defense
|23.2%
|Georgia Tech attack
|12.9%
That fast free-throw speed is a function of the NC States’ aggressiveness on defense: the Wolfpack likes to sit in passing lanes and hit and swipe at ballhandlers. They also play a full-court press that doesn’t always generate turnovers, but can have a diminishing effect on the opposing backcourts. However, if teams break it, it can create opportunities for 3v2 or 2v1 attacks to the rim.
Wolfpack’s frantic defensive style also forces teams to shoot threes. Not only do opponents shoot at it a lot, NC State also defends them well.
|Category
|percentage
|ACC rank (conference only)
|3pt. Rate (3pt. FGA/FGA)
|31%
|#1
|3pt. FG% defense
|30.30%
|#1
Pastner claimed that if his team had made their free throws and went, say, 5-of-21 from three instead of 2-of-21, they could have beaten NC State last month. The Wolfpack still cheating corner kicks on the ball side hoping to dribble pickpockets, which can sometimes lead to open looks in the halfcourt. Technology will have to make those kickout threes available, something that has been frustratingly lacking lately.
.
Ja’von Franklin had a season-high seven offensive rebounds against Louisville. (photo courtesy of Louisville Athletics)
The list of players who become All-ACC immediately after the transfer is still spotty.
DJ Burns Jr. (6-9, 275 pounds) could change that. A former Big South Player of the Year at Winthrop, Burns, who averages 19.5 points over his last four games, the Wolfpack has provided much-needed floor clearance for Smith and Joiner. As we saw in Atlanta, he’s a nimble minivan with impressive ball contact out of the close corners and foul line. He’s also not above pushing back Barkley-style defenders from the wing.
Tech’s frontcourt also had perhaps its best play of ACC play against NC State last month Jalon Moores career high 17 points and 9 rebounds, Rodney Howard finished with nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. The coats rolled up on them highest difference in resit points (+13) playing in ACC against a state team that was among the league leaders in terms of rebounding margin.
Their energy will have to set the tone again on Saturday. Among the players they will face is 6-8 Greg Gantt, who owns one of the more eclectic stats in ACC play this season. In the three games that followed at Georgia Tech, Gantt scored zero points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
*****
Apropos of nothing: The ACC includes a shooting guard named Schutt (Duke freshman Jaden Schutt), a point guard named Pass (NC State sophomore Breon Pass), and a post player named Post (Boston College senior Quinten Post).
Although strangely, the player named Pack plays for Miami (UM guard Nijel Pack).
*****
Now that we were prepared, we hope you are too. Join us for pregame coverage starting at 12:30pm ET on Legends Sports’ Georgia Tech Sports Network. See you in Raleigh.
