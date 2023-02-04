Boise State Athletics





BOISE, Idaho TheThe Boise State women's tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night, losing a 7-0 game against Washington at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center. The Huskies (5-0) jumped out to an early lead after winning the double over the Broncos (3-1) with wins on lanes one and three. Washington then went on to claim each of the first three singles wins, going 4-0 up and clinching the overall win. The Broncos competed on courts five and six true Shauna Heffernan And Bhakt Shah each shared the first two sets of their respective games, but ultimately Boise State was unable to fend off the Huskies. quotes "Washington was tough today and did well with the atmosphere," said the head coach Beck Roger . "We are not a team that settles for moral victories, and this was a match where we felt we could win and could have made some better decisions in some key moments. Now we have a quick turnaround to face against another high-quality opponent." in Wisconsin and I'm excited to see our response on Sunday." Notables The Broncos hosted a season-high crowd of 192. What's next Boise State turns to receive No. 25 Wisconsin, Sunday (Feb. 5) at 10:30 AM MT. The match will be played at Boas Indoor Tennis Center with live scores available on BroncoSports.com. Boise State (3-1): 0

Washington (5-0): 7 Doubles (order of finish: 1.3)

1) No. 56 Defeats Erika Matsuda/Astrid Olsen (Washington). Lorelyz Marruffo / Nicole Discenza (Boise St.) 6-0

2) Joan Baptista / Holly Stewart (Boise St.) v. Hikaru Sato/Zehra Suka (Washington) 4-2 unf.

3)Sarah-Maude Fortin/Jennifer Kerr (Washington) def. Shauna Heffernan / Pauline Ernstberger (Boise St.) 6-1 Singles (order of arrival: 3,4,2,6,1)

1)defeated Hikaru Sato (Washington). Pauline Ernstberger (Boise St.) 7-6(1), 6-2

2)Defeats Sarah-Maude Fortin (Washington). Lorelyz Marruffo (Boise St.) 6-3, 6-3

3)Defeats Astrid Olsen (Washington). Holly Stewart (Boise St.) 6-2, 6-2

4)Jennifer Kerr (Washington) defeated. Joan Baptista (Boise St.) 6-0, 6-4

5)Defeats Melissa Sakar (Washington). Shauna Heffernan (Boise St.) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

6)Erika Matsuda (Washington) defeated. Bhakt Shah (Boise St.) 4-6, 6-2, 1-0(8)

