WSU women’s basketball falls to Augustana, 79-71





WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University women’s basketball team used a new lineup to join Augustana University on Friday, Feb. 3 and came close to an upset, thanks in part to strong performances from Mattie Schimen and Lauren Fech, before finally falling to the Vikings , 79-71. Augustana University entered McCown Gymnasium looking for their 20th overall win of the year and with a 13-3 NSIC mark. Winona State was looking to go on a five-game losing streak against the Vikings and move up the NSIC South standings. In the first quarter, WSU fell behind 9-2 until Vanessa Alexander and Lauren Fech scored on back-to-back possessions to pull the Warriors into the game 9-7. Fech and Alex Dornfeld both scored late in the first ten minutes to put Winona State 19-15 at the end of the opening stanza within four minutes. In the second ten minutes of action, Schimenz attempted to bring WSU within one point at 19-18 with a three-point play on a foul on a driving layup. Paige Peaslee – making her first career Warrior start – then connected with a jumper to give the Warriors their first lead of the game at 23-21. A 10-point run by the visitors saw head coach Ana Wurtz pull her team to within two on a free throw from Schimenz late, before Augustana’s Michaela Jewett hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to send the Vikings into the locker room with a 38- 33 lead. After the break, WSU saw Shea Dechantconnect make a free throw early on and Schimenz score a few baskets, while Augustana struggled to regain their scoring prowess. Dechant and Schimenza combined to add another six points during the Warriors’ third quarter run, and the home side continued to take the Vikings’ lead until a pair of successful free throws from the Vikings Aby Phipps lifted the Augustana margin to 56–52 pushing at the match. end of the third quarter. In the fourth frame, Augustana was able to drive away on an early three-pointer by Jewett and convert several free throws to upset the Warrior’s bid. Augustana scored their final seven points of the game from the foul line to give Winona State the 79-71 loss. As a team, Winona State was 28-of-64 (43.8%) overall from the floor and batted 7-of-26 (26.9%) from behind the arc. WSU was 8-of-13 (61.5%) on the foul line, while the Vikings were 11-of-13 (84.6%) on free throws. Augustana held a 36-31 lead in rebounds, as the Warrior bench beat the Viking reserves, 17-12. Winona State was led by Mattie Schimenz with a season-high 24 points and Lauren Fech added 18 on the night Fech also led WSU in rebounds with eight, while both Fech and Schimenz had four assists. The Vikings got the pace from Michela Jewett with 24 points, while teammate Aislinn Duffy added 20. Duffy also had seven rebounds for Augustana. The visitors shot a total of 28 of 69 (40.6%) in the match. The loss drops Winona State to 10-13 overall and 4-13 in the NSIC. The Warriors return to action on Saturday, February 4 when they host Wayne State College. The Warriors and Wildcats tip off at 5:30 p.m. at McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court. For the most up-to-date Warrior Athletics news, visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com en@WinonaStateATH. About Winona State University Athletics: The Winona State University Department of IntercollegiateAthletics, as an integral part of the institution’s educational mission, is committed to providing opportunities to experience academic and athletic excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words:Graduate champions. Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of women’s gymnastics.

