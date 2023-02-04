Michigan hockey player returns to the ice after life-threatening illness

Steven Holtz has played in 23 hockey games during his Michigan career and hundreds more at the youth and junior level.

But Friday night’s game against Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena felt like his first.

The 23-year-old junior defender has a new outlook on life after fighting for his life three months ago. On November 13, Holtz was taken by ambulance to the University of Michigan hospital and admitted to intensive care due to complications caused by adenovirus, a common respiratory disease.

On Friday he was in the starting line-up against the Badgers and received a loud ovation from the home crowd when his name was announced. The seventh-ranked Wolverines rolled to a 6-2 win, their fourth win in a row.

It’s hard to really describe it, Holtz said of his return. I feel like a little kid again playing my first game. You get the creeps when they call your name for the starting lineup. It’s just surreal. It’s hard to take it all in.

I don’t really have a good answer for that, but it’s just incredible to be back. I am so grateful, so happy. Our trainer said before the game: Go and have fun. I had a blast there. I smiled all the time and just looked at my partner and the boys. That’s why we play hockey at the end of the day to have fun, and I had a lot of fun there tonight.

An outbreak of the adenovirus swept through Michigan’s locker room in November, causing several players to miss games. It usually causes mild flu- or cold-like symptoms and is rarely life-threatening, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most of the Michigan players recovered quickly, but Holtz was less fortunate. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defenseman experienced seizures and amnesia and was briefly put into a medically induced coma after being admitted to the ICU.

Despite being unable to field a full lineup due to injuries and illness, the Wolverines took the ice on November 17-18 against Minnesota. With Holtz still in the hospital, it was clear that hockey was not the most pressing priority for interim head coach Brandon Naurato. He said after the game a loss to the Gophers that he will never forget the phone he received informing him of Holtz’s hospitalization.

While a dominant win Friday to pull the Wolverines into a tie for third place in the Big Ten was gratifying for Naurato, nothing beat the euphoria of watching one of his players get another chance to do what he loves .

I don’t even know if words can describe it, Naurato said Friday. Incredible, excellent. Everything he’s been through was in it with him. It’s just great to have him back.

It really puts things in perspective of what matters. I think these guys have it hard enough just being a student-athlete, and then having to deal with something that you just don’t know at the time what it could be. I think it made us stronger.

Holtz’s journey back to game action has been a tough one. He has no memory of his hospitalization or the events that happened shortly after. Using motor skills as simple as speaking became a challenge.

The White Lake resident admitted that at times he wasn’t sure if he would play hockey again, but he remained confident that he would persevere.

Although Holtz’s muscle memory faded after the illness, he worked diligently to get back into shape.

When I first started skating, I thought I was screwed, Holtz said. I could barely skate there. I remember our weightlifting coach watching me skate. He took a video of me, and my first few steps, I felt horrible. I felt it was my first time learning to skate again with the double blade (skates).

Gradually his muscle memory improved. Initially, before or after practice, Holtz worked with director of hockey operations Topher Scott to help him regain his stride and get his legs back under him. Once he returned to practices and started hitting teammates — despite being in a non-contact jersey, he joked — a return seemed imminent.

Holtz brought that physicality to the ice on Friday, delivering several big hits and getting into a few scuffles after the whistle while standing up for a teammate.

The Wolverines certainly seemed to feed off of Holtz’s return. They dominated the Badgers from the opening puck, beating them 48-25 and controlling the game for most of the game.

Great to see him there, said freshman forward Gaving Brindley, who had two goals and two assists. It’s like getting a tear in your eye to see him there and doing his thing again. We missed him so much. It just shows how tight-knit this group is. It’s a dream come true for him to be there.

Naurato said Holtz was physically ready to return in recent weeks, but the junior had one final hurdle to overcome.

Holtz missed a lot of class last semester and had to be declared academically fit by the NCAA.

It was hard on the academics because I had to take all the unfinished classes last semester, Holtz said. I struggled with memory and stuff, and a lot of my classes are all math related because I do mechanical engineering. It’s all cumulative classes, so I actually had to go back and relearn a lot of material, as I did even in first year, like simple calculus and physics and stuff, because all of those things are important in the classes I’m taking now.

Initially, Holtz circled Michigan’s February 18 outdoor game against Ohio State at Cleveland Browns stadium as a possible return date, but with the help of the team’s academic advisor, Holtz was cleared Wednesday.

He was in the training room when Naurato walked in and uttered three words that Holtz thought he would never hear again.

You are playing.