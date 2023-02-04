Sports
Florida Panthers Anthony Duclair establishes Foundation to Curb Racism in Hockey
When Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair suffered an Achilles injury in June, he decided to use his time away from the rink to start his own foundation.
Everything happens for a reason, I really believe that, Duclair said.
Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson found a venue in downtown Fort Lauderdale and told Duclair they had to do something with much of the city’s hockey world for the NHL All-Star weekend during Black History Month .
For me, my mind started rolling and it was a no-brainer to start my own foundation to help the next generation, tell my story and connect with everyone. Tell them there are a lot of changes that need to be made, Duclair said.
And for me, that has to be through hockey. That’s my life, that’s all I wanted to do.
The 27-year-old Quebec native founded the Anthony Duclair Foundation in an effort to reach out to children who have experienced racism in their lives and help them overcome it.
After six months of putting together, Duclair raised more than $200,000, including a $100,000 donation from the Panthers at a kickstarter event for the foundation on Thursday night.
Because hockey is a predominantly white sport, racism has been ingrained in the culture for years and Duclair has dealt with it throughout his life.
As much as I loved hockey, there was a part where it was really disgusting, Duclair said.
I know I’m not alone and I just want other kids to know that. I want them to know my story and know that I overcame that and that it is possible for them to overcome that and get wherever they want in life without being held back by racial gestures.
The racism that comes from hockey culture hit Duclair at a young age growing up in Montreal and he had to learn how to work through it quickly.
As a kid you don’t see color, but when you’re reminded when there’s parents in the arenas making monkey gestures at you and kids calling you names and making racial slurs when you’re eight or nine years old, it kind of gets in your head, Duclair said.
You have sleepless nights and you learn to internalize things. You feel like you can’t relate to anyone, you feel like you can’t go and talk to anyone about it.
Duclair started his foundation as a mentor to children going through similar things so they wouldn’t feel like they were alone in the struggle.
Parents tell me kids want to quit hockey just because of instances like I’ve been through and my little brother has been through, Duclair said.
It’s hard for me to talk about it, but I’ve been through that and I know what it feels like to be alone and feel left out. And when I saw their reaction through Zoom, through meet-and-greets, and their eyes pop, I was that kid who looked up to those guys.
I just want to give my love and support, share my knowledge, share my story and tell them that they are loved and supported and that they can achieve anything they want.
Duclair also plans to help build ice hockey rinks in underserved areas of South Florida, starting in Little Haiti, to help grow the game of hockey in the black community.
The Panthers have supported Duclair in his fight to make hockey accessible to everyone, but Panthers general manager Bill Zito has seen his dedication over the past six years.
Zito and Duclair first met during the 2018–19 season when they were both with the Columbus Blue Jackets before Duclair became one of Zito’s first free agent singers as Panthers general manager.
Everything Anthony said, I can tell you he lives up to it, Zito.
We watch it, we are with him every day. I’ve seen him through his rehab, the way he started trying to get this foundation, the work he put into it, the energy and the sincere conviction and all I can say is I’m proud.
Much of the Panthers roster also came to the Duclairs event in downtown Fort Lauderdale to support him.
I’m not doing this alone, Duclair said.
My teammates see that it is very important to me. Just having their support and learning that they are there for me is huge and special.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
ALL-STAR WEEK, SOUTH FLORIDA
|
