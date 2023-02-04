Hockey players save lives on the center ice

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio When you play hockey, you never know who you’ll get on your team. But when Brandon Miller stepped onto the ice for lunchtime hockey at Thornton Park in Shaker Heights on Jan. 13, his team was full of superstars, he just didn’t know it yet.

Miller, who has been described by fellow hockey players as a goal scorer, was chasing a play and fell to the ice.

“I remember falling a little bit and I thought my skates came out from under me during a crossover,” he said.

He skated to center ice and fell again. This time he went down hard.

“I still remember laying down on the ice and seeing people come up and pull equipment,” he said.

Mike Harris Brandon Miller, 35

Within seconds, Miller’s teammates jumped off the bench and rushed to help. Moments later, it was clear that Miller had picked a good day to play pick-up hockey. His team was full of medical professionals.

First across the boards was co-star and paramedic, Matt Urie. Directly behind him is Dr. Mike Fellenbaum, a third-year resident of University Hospitals’ emergency room.

“We just sprang into action,” said Fellenbaum, who began chest compressions.

And they weren’t the only ones. Dr. Venkatesh Kambhampati, an emergency room physician at the Cleveland Clinic, was the goalkeeper. Together they surrounded Miller and took turns doing CPR.

Within five minutes, other players were skating off the ice and found an automated external defibrillator (AED) in the rink lobby.

“I remember I did CPR and the AED was skated to us as well, and luckily everything was sorted out and we were able to shock him and then the doctors came,” Kambhampati said.

The quick action of his fellow hockey players saved Miller’s life.

On Friday, the players reunited for the first time since Miller’s heart attack and cardiac arrest.

Mark Ackerman Brandon Miller meets the fellow hockey players who saved his life

“I need to see the video,” Miller said. “It still amazes me how quickly you acted.”

Watch the raw surveillance video of the incident below:

RAW: Surveillance video of hockey players saving a man’s life after a medical emergency

Miller says he feels great. He underwent bypass surgery to repair a 90% blocked artery. Doctors say he had no damage to his heart from the quick reaction. He hopes to be able to play hockey again in April.

“I’m surprised how lucky it happened where it happened,” said Miller.

“Two doctors and a paramedic, it worked out,” Urie said.

Shaker Fire Chief Pat Sweeney says you don’t have to wait for an expert to use an AED or teach CPR.

“CPR training is so readily available. You can go to your fire departments across the country. If they can’t give you the training, they’ll tell you where to get it,” Sweeney said.

Miller stressed the importance of knowing your full family history when it comes to cardiovascular health, making sure your doctor is aware of the history, and listening to your body.