Sports
Hockey players save lives on the center ice
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio When you play hockey, you never know who you’ll get on your team. But when Brandon Miller stepped onto the ice for lunchtime hockey at Thornton Park in Shaker Heights on Jan. 13, his team was full of superstars, he just didn’t know it yet.
Miller, who has been described by fellow hockey players as a goal scorer, was chasing a play and fell to the ice.
“I remember falling a little bit and I thought my skates came out from under me during a crossover,” he said.
He skated to center ice and fell again. This time he went down hard.
“I still remember laying down on the ice and seeing people come up and pull equipment,” he said.
Within seconds, Miller’s teammates jumped off the bench and rushed to help. Moments later, it was clear that Miller had picked a good day to play pick-up hockey. His team was full of medical professionals.
First across the boards was co-star and paramedic, Matt Urie. Directly behind him is Dr. Mike Fellenbaum, a third-year resident of University Hospitals’ emergency room.
“We just sprang into action,” said Fellenbaum, who began chest compressions.
And they weren’t the only ones. Dr. Venkatesh Kambhampati, an emergency room physician at the Cleveland Clinic, was the goalkeeper. Together they surrounded Miller and took turns doing CPR.
Within five minutes, other players were skating off the ice and found an automated external defibrillator (AED) in the rink lobby.
“I remember I did CPR and the AED was skated to us as well, and luckily everything was sorted out and we were able to shock him and then the doctors came,” Kambhampati said.
The quick action of his fellow hockey players saved Miller’s life.
On Friday, the players reunited for the first time since Miller’s heart attack and cardiac arrest.
“I need to see the video,” Miller said. “It still amazes me how quickly you acted.”
Watch the raw surveillance video of the incident below:
RAW: Surveillance video of hockey players saving a man’s life after a medical emergency
Miller says he feels great. He underwent bypass surgery to repair a 90% blocked artery. Doctors say he had no damage to his heart from the quick reaction. He hopes to be able to play hockey again in April.
“I’m surprised how lucky it happened where it happened,” said Miller.
“Two doctors and a paramedic, it worked out,” Urie said.
Shaker Fire Chief Pat Sweeney says you don’t have to wait for an expert to use an AED or teach CPR.
“CPR training is so readily available. You can go to your fire departments across the country. If they can’t give you the training, they’ll tell you where to get it,” Sweeney said.
Miller stressed the importance of knowing your full family history when it comes to cardiovascular health, making sure your doctor is aware of the history, and listening to your body.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/made-us-smile/miracle-on-ice-hockey-players-save-life-at-center-ice
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Princess Diana’s friend says her marriage to Prince Charles was ‘essentially arranged’
- Men’s Tennis Earn Comeback Win vs. Pepperdine
- The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rises
- UK house prices fall for 5th month in a row The regions most affected are:
- Bears currently fifth at Collegiate Invitational
- Maryam Nawaz launches fresh salvo against Imran Khan at rally in Multan
- Boris Johnson: Republicans are too afraid of Tucker Carlson to support Ukraine
- Jail Inmate: We get puppies, ice cream, and flowers
- COLUMN: Pledge to move more wholeheartedly | News
- Is there still a career in solar energy innovation?
- MUN students worry about effect of faculty strike on graduation
- Oregon State University Athletics