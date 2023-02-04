Gophers women’s hockey defeats No. 1 Ohio State 4-2

Abbey Murphy is known for playing gritty. But the Gophers striker can also put a nice spin on it.

She gave her team the best of both Fridays and led the Gophers to a 4-2 victory over top-ranked Ohio State at Ridder Arena. In a fast-paced, fierce game between the top two teams in the WCHA, Murphy put in a bravura performance, scoring the game-winner with some fine moves while also demonstrating the toughness the No. 3 Gophers needed to top the standings. to stay.

The win was the 13th in a row for the Gophers (23-3-2, 20-1-2 WCHA), who remain undefeated in 13 games this season at Ridder Arena. It ended a 10-game win streak for Ohio State (24-3-2, 19-3-1), which is winless in three games this season against the Gophers.

The Gophers were solid in all areas. Goalkeeper Skylar Vetter made 31 saves and her teammates provided excellent support, blocking 20 Buckeyes shots.

Murphy stole the show. Her first goal, scored after skating through the neutral zone and repulsing two Ohio State defenders, put the Gophers ahead 3–0 after eight minutes and 44 seconds of the second period. Her second came off the third at 1:46 p.m., stalling a Buckeyes rally that put them within 3-2.

“There were a lot of eyeballs on that one,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said of Murphy’s first goal. “She’s just so gifted. She got two penalties and then came back and had two big goals for us.”

That, said Frost, is the best revenge. While Murphy acknowledged the importance of playing gritty hockey against the tough Buckeyes “that’s right up my alley,” she said the pretty side was a bonus.

“That goal was very nice,” said Murphy, who has scored 20 goals this season. “The momentum shift is just insane for our team. It just gets everyone going.”

The Gophers needed a boost after a rocky start. In a game that matched the nation’s top two offenses, Ohio State got the upper hand early on, beating the Gophers 5–1 in the first five minutes.

Vetter stood his ground, and Murphy said the Gophers “took a deep breath” to settle down. They outmaneuvered the Buckeyes 13-4 for the rest of the period and took a 1-0 lead when Peyton Hemp scored on a beautiful pass from Josefin Bouveng.

Taylor Heise kept the position play going in the second. Just 49 seconds later, she saw Abigail Boreen open at the back door and deliver a perfect feed to put the Gophers ahead 2-0. Heise also assisted on both of Murphy’s goals, including the show-stopping move on the power play where she skated through the Buckeyes’ defense to score from the right circle.

Ohio State’s first goal, from Gabby Rosenthal at 12:36, came as the net was knocked off its moorings, surviving a video review. Jenn Gardiner added the second on a power play just 16 seconds into the third.

“That was definitely a punch in the gut,” Murphy said. “But we had 20 minutes left. We got together and said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s go out and throw more in the net.’

She did that part too, scoring on another slick pass from Heise to clinch the win. Vetter took the gritty role late in the game, stopping 14 of 15 Buckeyes shots.

The next goal is to do it again in Saturday’s rematch.

“Big win here,” said Frost. “Evidently, [Saturday’s game] is the biggest competition of the year and we want to do everything we can to win it. But I really like where our team is.”