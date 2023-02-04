Five goals in the third period send men’s hockey to 7-3 victory at Dartmouth

A five-goal third period broke into a tie after two periods as Princeton scored a 7–3 win at Dartmouth.

Ian Murphy had a hat-trick for the Tigers, the first since Corey Andonovsky had three goals at St. Cloud State on November 2, 2019. All told, Murphy had a four-point night, the first Tiger to score four points in a game since Luke Kenan had four against St. Lawrence on February 14, 2020.

Drill point! Nick Karabin with a brutal somersault towards the target and Ian Murphy gets a stick on the puck to hit it under the crossbar and come in for a PPG and a 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/dwrO6ZEXJL Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) February 4, 2023

Nick Karabin had a career-high three assists while Liam Gorman (1g, 2a) tied his career with three points. Before the night, 11 different Tigers had at least one point.

Princeton’s seven goals were the most by the Tigers since a match-making 7-3 win over Maine on December 29, 2018. The last time Princeton scored seven goals in an ECAC game was a 7-1 win over Dartmouth at Thompson Arena on November 2. , 2018.

Tyler Rubin broke the scoreless tie with his first collegiate goal with 3:16 left in the first period. After strong work of Nick Seitz And David Jacobs down the wall, the puck filtered back to Nick Karabin who slid to his defending partner. Taking the ice given to him, Rubin followed up on his original shot that was blocked by a sliding Big Green forward and sent his second offer into the top corner before Cooper Black could adjust.

In the lineup and on the board! In his first game back from injury, Tyler Rubin scores his first collegiate goal! pic.twitter.com/QDKLjVCATM Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) February 4, 2023

Ian Murphy gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead early in the second period with a power play goal. After a face-off victory of Brendan Gorman , Nick Karabin spun a wrist ball to the left post that sent Murphy under the crossbar for his eighth goal of the season.

Dartmouth cut the lead in half with a Tyler Campbell goal 6:42 into the second period. A bit of scrambling up front led to Campbell tapping in a goal from just outside the crease.

Luke Haymes tied the game for the Big Green with a power play goal just after the midway point of the second period. Dartmouth caught the Tigers in a line change during a 5-to-3 man advantage and Haymes broke into the right win before unloading a snap into the far post.

Each team would strike for a power play goal early in the third period, with the two goals 0:15 apart.

First, Ian Murphy struck for his second of the night, cashing in a one-timer from the spot.

The Tigers would take a penalty kick from the ensuing throw-in, and Sean Chisholm would score from just inside the throw-in circle to re-tie the game.

Nick Seitz gave Princeton a 4-3 lead with a close range deficit on a contested breakaway with 8:13 left in the game. Murphy grabbed his third point of the game with the primary assist, freeing Seitz with a backhand flip from the neutral zone.

The Ole’ Alley-Oop! Nick Seitz jumps free and does what he does. Not bad, @PrincetonMBBHey? pic.twitter.com/0mTeO4WKvX Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) February 4, 2023

Liam Gorman netted an empty-netter with 1:51 left in front Ian Murphy finished the hat-trick with an ENG of his own with 0:16 left. The scoring was not over Joe Berg broke in 0:05 later for a goal to limit the score.

Princeton is back on the road next weekend, taking on Saint Lawrence (Feb. 17) and Clarkson (Feb. 18) with a 7 p.m. start.