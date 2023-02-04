Men’s hockey Penn State beats Ohio State in top-10 clash | Penn State sports news





Prior to Friday’s tilt versus No. 7 Ohio State, Penn State made a surprising decision. Guy Gadowsky put freshman goaltender Noah Grannan in the starting lineup, with junior mainstay Liam Souliere as his backup. Thirty-two saves later, Grannan and Penn State were back in the winning streak, winning 4-3 against the Buckeyes. The shakeup followed a run of games in which the Nittany Lions struggled to find consistency, having posted a 1-4-1 record in their previous six games. With a fresh face in the net and a motivated roster to get back to its winning ways, Penn State went ahead to open the first period. Senior Kevin Wall scored his team’s first goal of the game by an oddball, sneaking the puck past Buckeye’s standout goaltender Jakub Dobes to establish an early Penn State lead. Wall’s 13th goal of the season was followed by a score from fellow senior Connor MacEachern, who found the back of the net on well-timed passes from both Tyler and Dylan Gratton. This two-score advantage wouldn’t last long, as Ohio State senior Tate Singleton dropped an own goal to cut the score to 2-1 heading into midframe. During the second, MacEachern scored again on a rebound off the back wall. With many players seemingly expecting icing on the cake, MacEachern had a sudden one-on-one chance against Dobes and made sure to capitalize. Ohio State didn’t budge and responded with the second goal of the night after Davis Burnside snuck one past Grannan. Heading into third, the game was very much in play for both sides. As the final period came around, the Big Ten rivals went on and off the ice, with Penn State aiming to hit paydirt one last time to give themselves a much-needed buffer. Instead, the Buckeyes struck. With just under eight minutes remaining, Ohio State tied at three apiece thanks to a long range power play goal from fifth year Jake Wise. With this shot, Penn State was in a familiar predicament. After struggling to hold onto the lead in several recent series, the pressure once again fell on the Nittany Lions to go big and avoid defeat in the last few minutes. And with 2:20 to go, old trusty Kevin Wall put in a big performance. Shooting his second score of the night past Dobes, he and his teammates regained the lead and didn’t want to give it up again. Holding onto the 4-3 win, the Nittany Lions secured a much-needed conference victory. MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE Penn State will be without one of its forwards for the rest of the year. If you are interested in submitting a letter to the editor, click here. Submit

