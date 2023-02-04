No. 15 men’s ice hockey skate past New England College, 3-1





HENNIKER, NH—Junior Colby Bailey (Southborough, Mass.) scored a goal and an assist and No. 15 Babson College scored a pair of power play goals on his way to beating New England College, 3-1, Friday night in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) men’s ice hockey action at Lee Clement Arena. With the win, the Beavers improve to 14-7-2 overall and 9-5-2 in the NEHC and retain third place in the conference as NEC drops its fourth straight, dropping to 9-12-1 overall and 6 -8-1 in league play. Graduated student Max Torrez (Framingham, Massachusetts) and freshman Brendan Kennedy (Georgetown, Ontario) also scored for the Beavers and freshmen Egan Schmitt (Schuylerville, NY) and Nolan Dion (Marshfield, Massachusetts) and junior Thomas Kramer (Bridgewater, Massachusetts) recorded assists. Senior goalkeeper Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, BC) made 25 saves in the win to improve to 12-4-2 on the season. Sophomore Connor Lefkof (Frisco, Texas) scored for the Pilgrims with assists from freshman Manny Cabral (Providence, RI) and sophomore Wyatt Andrew (Brainerd, Minn.). Graduate student Spencer Kozlowski (Vancouver, BC) made 40 saves in the NEC goal but took the loss. After a scoreless first period with three power plays by NEC and one by Babson, the visitors got on the board at 4:39 of the second period. After a faceoff to Kozlowski’s left side, Schmitt picked up a loose puck at the bottom of the right circle and centered it in front where Torrez hit a shot in from the top of the crease for his third of the season. After killing three more penalty kicks, the Beavers doubled their mid-period lead with a power play of their own as Kennedy tapped in a Dion shot from center of the zone just inside the blue line for his fifth of the season. The Pilgrims got one back with just over a minute to play in the second inning when a centering pass from behind the net was deflected to Lefkof on the left point and he fired a shot through traffic that Hildebrand hit low past the stick. Babson regained his two-goal lead on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period. After Kozlowski made some first-rate saves off Kramer, the puck hit Bailey on the left point. He skated to the net before firing a wrist shot past a screened Kozlowski to make it 3-1 with 11:49 on the clock. The visitors kept up the pressure on the NEC goal, but Kozlowski made five more saves before the penalty expired. Then it was Hildebrand’s turn, as he made five stops in the next four minutes to maintain the lead. NEC drew Kozlowski for an extra skater with a minute to play, but the Babson defense allowed only two shots on target and Hildebrand made a nice stop on senior Alex LaPlante (Londonderry, NH) in the dying seconds to secure the win . Babson finished with a 43–26 lead in shots on target. The Beavers went 2-for-4 on the power play, killing all eight of NEC’s chances with the man advantage. Both teams will be back on the ice at 4 p.m. Saturday as Babson moves to No. 8 Norwich travels and New England College hosts Southern Maine. GAME NOTES

• The Beavers are 47-24-8 all-time against New England College in a series dating back to 1977.

• Babson is now 11-3-1 this season in scoring on the power play and is 44-9-3 over the past four years in scoring with the man advantage.

• Green and White have conceded no more than one or two goals in 10 of the past 11 matches and have conceded fewer than 30 shots in 11 of the past 12 matches.

• Babson is 10-1 in taking a third period lead this season and is 65-1-2 in leading after two periods since 2017/18.

