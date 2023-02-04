Michigan hockey dominates Wisconsin, 6-2, as Steven Holtz returns





ANN ARBOR, Michigan – The Michigan hockey team extended its winning streak to four games by dominating Wisconsin 6-2 on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena. Five goals in the first 30 minutes gave the Wolverines a comfortable lead, who went through the third period to an opening series win. Gavin Brindley scored twice and added two assists, while freshman phenom Adam Fantilli scored four points (one goal, three assists). The result was expected against a Badgers team ranked last in the Big Ten, but it’s still an important one. UM entered the weekend fourth in PairWise—in position for a No. 1 finish in the NCAA Tournament—and just three points off second in the Big Ten. The Wolverines took a 2-1 lead after the first period with goals from Nick Granowicz and Adam Fantilli. Neither was particularly pretty – the first was stabbed in by Granowicz as he fell, and the second was Fantilli clearing a rebound after a breakaway – but they all count equally. UM dominated the opening stanza in shots (17-6) and possession, with the Badgers staying close to Tyson Jugnauth’s well-placed power play goal. Michigan broke open the game with three goals within the first 10 minutes of the second period. Brindley scored his first by jabbing a rebound into the crease, then found rope again four minutes later with a one-time timer from the faceoff circle during a man advantage. That power play was the result of UM’s successful challenge for a major penalty and misplay against Jack Horbach for kneeing. The ensuing five-minute power play resulted in two goals, the last by Mackie Samoskevich sending home another loose rebound. After 40 minutes, Michigan was leading 5-1 and had a 32-11 shot lead against a played out and overmatched Wisconsin side. Michigan added its first goal of the third period when Dylan Duke batted in an enveloping pass from TJ Hughes as a power play wound down. With UM at five points in Wisconsin, the Yost Ice Arena aptly played “Jump Around.” The Badgers pulled one back with 7:17 left, but by then the game was decided and the final minutes passed without much fireworks. Three stars: 1 – Adam Fantilli, 2 – Gavin Brindley, 3 – Mackie Samoskevich. Steven Holtz returns to Michigan Michigan defenseman Steven Holtz, who was hospitalized in November in an intensive care unit due to a viral infection, played for the first time since that incident. The junior started and was paired with Luca Fantilli. Holtz was introduced to a loud ovation from the crowd of 5,800 at Yost. UM also benefited from Samoskevich’s return from injury. He scored Friday evening in the second period. michigan hockey vs. Wisconsin: Series Finale on Saturday The Wolverines and Badgers will play their final game of the regular season at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday night. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+ and broadcast locally on The CW50.

