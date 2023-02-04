Men’s Ice Hockey vs Middlebury on 2/3/2023 – Box Score





[00:00] Horoho, Jake as goalkeeper for MID. [00:00] Horoho, Jake as goalkeeper for MID. [00:00] Voloshin, Erik at keeper for WES. [00:00] Voloshin, Erik at keeper for WES. [00:00] Start 1st period. [00:00] Start 1st period. [00:00] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Dixon, DJ won by MID. [00:00] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Dixon, DJ won by MID. [00:43] GOAL by Middlebury Hromic, Andrej (EVEN STRENGTH, FIRST GOAL), assist by Fairfax, Michael and , , On ice for CENTER: Hromic, Andrej; Burdett, John; pastor, Bret; Fairfax, Michael; Lee, Jin, on ice for WES: Lachance, Jake; Uemura, Ga; Kane, Jack; Dixon, DJ; Honey, Owen, goal number 5 of the season. 1 0 1 – 0 [00:43] GOAL by Middlebury Hromic, Andrej (EVEN STRENGTH, FIRST GOAL), assist by Fairfax, Michael and , , On ice for CENTER: Hromic, Andrej; Burdett, John; pastor, Bret; Fairfax, Michael; Lee, Jin, on ice for WES: Lachance, Jake; Uemura, Ga; Kane, Jack; Dixon, DJ; Honey, Owen, goal number 5 of the season. [00:43] Faceoff Fairfax, Michael vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [00:43] Faceoff Fairfax, Michael vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [01:32] Faceoff Amato, Sam vs Judge, Danny won by WES. [01:32] Faceoff Amato, Sam vs Judge, Danny won by WES. [02:26] Shot by MID Milton, Zach MISSED, except Voloshin, Erik. [02:26] Shot by MID Milton, Zach MISSED, except Voloshin, Erik. [02:59] Faceoff Myers, Matt vs Dixon, DJ won by MID. [02:59] Faceoff Myers, Matt vs Dixon, DJ won by MID. [03:03] Faceoff Myers, Matt vs Dixon, DJ won by MID. [03:03] Faceoff Myers, Matt vs Dixon, DJ won by MID. [03:09] Shot by MID Bentley, EMack BLOCKED by Powell, Emmet. [03:09] Shot by MID Bentley, EMack BLOCKED by Powell, Emmet. 1 1 [03:16] GOAL by Wesleyan (CT) Sweet, Owen (EVEN STRENGTH), Assist by Uemura, Go and Dixon, DJ, On ice for WES: Sweet, Owen; Dixon, DJ; Uemura, Ga; Kane, Jack; Powell, Emmet, On Ice for MID: Boren, Ben; Pinault, Ryan; Myers, Matt; manganese, paddy; Malatesta, Andrew, target number 7 for the season. 1 – 1 [03:16] GOAL by Wesleyan (CT) Sweet, Owen (EVEN STRENGTH), Assist by Uemura, Go and Dixon, DJ, On ice for WES: Sweet, Owen; Dixon, DJ; Uemura, Ga; Kane, Jack; Powell, Emmet, On Ice for MID: Boren, Ben; Pinault, Ryan; Myers, Matt; manganese, paddy; Malatesta, Andrew, target number 7 for the season. [03:16] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by MID. [03:16] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by MID. [03:41] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [03:41] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [03:48] Shot by WES Morrissey, Patrick WIDE. [03:48] Shot by WES Morrissey, Patrick WIDE. [04:28] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Judge, Danny won by MID. [04:28] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Judge, Danny won by MID. [05:24] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Abraham, Jeremy won by MID. [05:24] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Abraham, Jeremy won by MID. [05:31] Shot by MID Bogart, Paddy MISSED, save Voloshin, Erik. [05:31] Shot by MID Bogart, Paddy MISSED, save Voloshin, Erik. [05:38] Shot by MID Pinault, Ryan WIDE. [05:38] Shot by MID Pinault, Ryan WIDE. [05:56] Shot by WES Dixon, DJ MISSED, except Horoho, Jake. [05:56] Shot by WES Dixon, DJ MISSED, except Horoho, Jake. [05:56] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Dixon, DJ won by WES. [05:56] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Dixon, DJ won by WES. [05:58] Shot by WES Lachance, Jake BLOCKED by Lee, Jin. [05:58] Shot by WES Lachance, Jake BLOCKED by Lee, Jin. [05:58] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Dixon, DJ won by MID. [05:58] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Dixon, DJ won by MID. [06:59] Faceoff Amato, Sam vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [06:59] Faceoff Amato, Sam vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [07:08] Shot by WES Cobb, Colin MISSED, save Horoho, Jake. [07:08] Shot by WES Cobb, Colin MISSED, save Horoho, Jake. [08:59] Shot by MID Dobensky, Billy MISSED, except Voloshin, Erik. [08:59] Shot by MID Dobensky, Billy MISSED, except Voloshin, Erik. [11:03] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [11:03] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [11:08] Shot by WES Lachance, Jake MISSED, save Horoho, Jake. [11:08] Shot by WES Lachance, Jake MISSED, save Horoho, Jake. [11:08] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by MID. [11:08] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by MID. [11:26] Shot by WES Pratt, Andrew MISSED, except Horoho, Jake. [11:26] Shot by WES Pratt, Andrew MISSED, except Horoho, Jake. [12:01] Shot by MID Pastor, Wyatt MISSED, except Voloshin, Erik. [12:01] Shot by MID Pastor, Wyatt MISSED, except Voloshin, Erik. [12:01] Faceoff Amato, Sam vs Judge, Danny won by MID. [12:01] Faceoff Amato, Sam vs Judge, Danny won by MID. [12:35] Shot by MID Joslin, Cole WIDE. [12:35] Shot by MID Joslin, Cole WIDE. [12:54] Shot by MID Joslin, Cole BLOCKED by Abraham, Jeremy. [12:54] Shot by MID Joslin, Cole BLOCKED by Abraham, Jeremy. [13:03] Shot by MID Pinault, Ryan MISSED, save Voloshin, Erik. [13:03] Shot by MID Pinault, Ryan MISSED, save Voloshin, Erik. [13:03] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Abraham, Jeremy won by WES. [13:03] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Abraham, Jeremy won by WES. [14:23] Shot by WES Uemura, MISSED, save Horoho, Jake. [14:23] Shot by WES Uemura, MISSED, save Horoho, Jake. [14:33] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [14:33] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [15:02] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by MID. [15:02] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by MID. [15:18] Shot by MID Lee, Jean MISSED, saved by Voloshin, Eric. [15:18] Shot by MID Lee, Jean MISSED, saved by Voloshin, Eric. [16:02] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Judge, Danny won by WES. [16:02] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Judge, Danny won by WES. [16:13] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Judge, Danny won by MID. [16:13] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Judge, Danny won by MID. [17:04] Shot by MID Whitehead, Zach MISSED, except Voloshin, Erik. [17:04] Shot by MID Whitehead, Zach MISSED, except Voloshin, Erik. [17:04] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Dixon, DJ won by WES. [17:04] Faceoff Lee, Jin vs Dixon, DJ won by WES. 1 2 [17:43] GOAL by Wesleyan (CT) Dixon, DJ (EVEN STRONG), assist by Sweet, Owen and Lachance, Jake, on ice for WES: Dixon, DJ; Sweet, Owen; Uemura, Ga; Powell, Emmett; Kane, Jack, On ice for MID: Amato, Sam; Burdett, John; pastor, Wyatt; Milton, Zak; Dobensky, Billy, target number 6 for season. 1 – 2 [17:43] GOAL by Wesleyan (CT) Dixon, DJ (EVEN STRONG), assist by Sweet, Owen and Lachance, Jake, on ice for WES: Dixon, DJ; Sweet, Owen; Uemura, Ga; Powell, Emmett; Kane, Jack, On ice for MID: Amato, Sam; Burdett, John; pastor, Wyatt; Milton, Zak; Dobensky, Billy, target number 6 for season. [17:43] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [17:43] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Kerbrat, Wiggle won by WES. [18:28] Shot by MID Fairfax, Michael MISSED, saved by Voloshin, Erik. [18:28] Shot by MID Fairfax, Michael MISSED, saved by Voloshin, Erik. [19:19] Faceoff Amato, Sam vs Abraham, Jeremy won by WES. [19:19] Faceoff Amato, Sam vs Abraham, Jeremy won by WES. [19:43] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Abraham, Jeremy won by WES. [19:43] Faceoff Joslin, Cole vs Abraham, Jeremy won by WES. [19:56] Shot by WES Anderson, Kyle MISSED, except Horoho, Jake. [19:56] Shot by WES Anderson, Kyle MISSED, except Horoho, Jake. [20:00] End period. [20:00] End period.

