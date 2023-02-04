Sports
Auburn Swim and Dive closes AU Invite and First Chance meets momentum in hand
AUBURN, Ala. A busy day on the pool deck was just what the Tigers needed, wrapping up the Auburn Invitational and First Chance meeting with a ton of momentum heading into SEC Championships.
WOMEN
The Auburn women were lined up and ready to go on Saturday. Kyla Maloney And Hannah Matson each dropped way back in the 200 to go 1-2 in the event. Maloney ran a person record of 1:55.99. Later in the First Chance meeting, the duo again went 1-2.
Lexie Mulvihill secured another title in the 100 free, leading with a time of 49.48. Polina Nevmovenko was right behind in the second. It was, however Megan Lee And Maggie Holston both of which dropped the most time of any Tigers as Lee swam two seconds faster than her previous record.
It was all maroon in the 200 chest. Brynn Curtis, Hannah Eigenbey, Ainsley Jones, Valerie Tarazi And Colby pain secured first through fifth.
When it came to the 200 fly, Casey Cullen walked onto the field with a solid 1:58.72. Avery Bargeon dropped 0.14 seconds to hit the wall in second Abbie Gibbons came third.
Cullen returned to the blocks in the First Chance meeting, dropping her time from the morning’s 200 fly with a 1:58.61. This time it was Gibbons who took second in the afternoon Morgan Gore securing the third.
Lilly Byrne rounded out the morning session for the women in the mile. Her 16:39.07 was good enough for a best season.
As the morning passed into the afternoon, Colby pain swam a brisk 500 free at 4:53.05.
Payton Marvin And Lilly Byrne each came up with strong efforts in the 200 free. Marvin took the heat with a 1:47.86 with Byrne close behind.
Polina Nevmovenko used the First Chance Meet as an opportunity to try her hand on the 100 back and came in at 54.05.
Saturday turned out to be a good day for it Emma Stile. The junior popped a new season-best in the 100 free and hit the wall at 49.41.
Auburn went 1-2-3 in the 200 chest. Brynn Curtis led the attack while Michael Sierra And Cameron duke placed second and third respectively.
GENTLEMEN
Equal to the effort of the women, Seth Maschmeier also went for a career best in the 200 back to start the day. The Suwannee, Georgia native set a 1:43.65, almost two seconds faster than his previous record. Tate Cutler also dropped more than two seconds to take fourth.
Kale Makinen, Logan Tirheimer And Aidan Stoffel they all went 43.50 or better in the 100 free. It was, however Ryan husband who lost .14 seconds to swim his best time of the season in the event.
In the 200 flies, Evan McInerny set a personal best of 1:43.98. In the meantime, Rusty Jerry 1:45.69 was his best time this season.
McInerny’s mojo was far from extinguished, further wasting time in the First Chance Meet. Evan hit the wall at 1:43.12, with Rusty Jerger on the second and Tate Cutler in third place.
After swimming the mile in the morning, Drew Jordan had just over 30 minutes to recover for the 500. Jordan put in an impressive 4:27.89.
Mihalis Deliyiannis stays under 20 seconds in his 50 free. The Louisville transfer picked up a 19.97 to earn Saturday’s win.
Lewis Treggiden won the 100 free, falling over half a second with a 43.72 and teammate Jon Vanzandt almost matched the effort with a 43.80. It was, however Grady Wheeler who brought the house down with his last race on the plains like a tiger, carried off the deck by his teammates.
NEXT ONE
Auburn is turning its attention to the postseason with the SEC Championships coming up in College Station, Texas, February 14-18.
