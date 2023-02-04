Women’s golf takes on Mexico





GUADALAJARA, Mexico After an 18-hole spring warm-up at last week’s The Match in the Desert at Superstition Mountain, Arizona Women’s Golf will officially kick off the new year with the College Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club. The 54-hole event kicks off Sunday with the Wildcats as part of a loaded 12-team field with eight opponents ranked in the top 40 of the latest Fall GolfStat rankings. “After last week’s tune-up at Superstition Mountain, I’m looking forward to seeing us back to the full season with a quality field,” said head coach Laura Ianello. “Our line-up has a lot of high-level experience that played really well in the fall, and we’ve had a really strong qualifier since the semester break. I’m looking forward to seeing our young ladies develop and quality scores this week in Mexico.” Arizona’s lineup consists of three returners and a pair of freshmen who competed in every tournament in the fall. Senior Gile Bite Starkute leads the five-woman lineup as the most experienced golfer, including a best finish in the Nanea Pac-12 Preview in November. She is accompanied by the sophomore tandem van Carolina Melgrati And Lilas Pinthier who were in the line-up as freshmen a year ago. freshman Julia Misemer And Nena Wongthanavimok round out the Cats competing in Mexico this week as Misemer posted a top-10 finish last week. Designed by John Bredemus in 1942, the lush park-like layout of the prestigious Guadalajara Country Club is part of a sprawling private estate near the city center. It was the home track of former Arizona All-American and LPGA standout Lorena Ochoa, whose home overlooked the clubhouse. From 2008 to 2013, the Guadalajara Country Club hosted the LPGA’s Lorena Ochoa Invitational. California is the other Pac-12 program participating in the event, which also includes Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Virginia. The field offers plenty of new opponents for the Wildcats, who have a combined 2-2-1 record against the 11 other teams this season. Originally titled the IJGA Collegiate Invitational, Virginia won the inaugural and only other competition of the event held in February 2020. It was one of the last collegiate golf events held that year before spring sports were halted due to the impact of the international pandemic. The Cavaliers used a final round rally to win the 54-hole tournament 8-under 856, two shots ahead of LSU. UVA shot 8-under 280 on the last round. Florida State’s Amanda Doherty was the medalist at 10-under 206. She had back-to-back rounds of 68 over her last 36 holes.

