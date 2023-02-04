Blue Devils Sweep Crimson on Saturday to improve to 6-0

DURHAM The fourth-ranked Duke women’s tennis team continued their homestand on Saturday with a 7-0 victory over Harvard at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, NC

With the win, the Blue Devils improved to 6-0 on the year, while the Crimson fell to 3-3. Duke achieved his 17th straight home win in the process.

How it happened

For the sixth consecutive game to open the season, the Blue Devils took the double with wins on all three courts.

Duke’s 13th ranked duo of Chloe Beck And Cameron Mora were impressive from the start, taking a 3-0 lead over Sophia Ho and Maxi Duncan, before finishing the game with a 6-1 win.

Emma Jackson And Yulia Bryzgalova then took the double for the Blue Devils with a 6-3 victory over Charlotte Owensby and Angel You at the No. 3 court. The Duke tandem went on to go 3-1, but the Crimson fought back to regain the Blue Devil lead. bring to 4 -3. Jackson/Bryzgalova won the last two games to clinch the point.

On Field No. 2, Duke’s Ellie Coleman And Karolina Berankova jumped ahead, 2-0, but Rachel Arbitman and Iveta Daujotaite responded by winning three games in a row to advance, 3-2. Coleman and Berankova came back to go 4-3. After Harvard tied the game, 5-5, Duke took the final two games to win, 7-5.

Delivered the deciding point against Wisconsin senior last weekend Georgia Drummie put Duke’s second point on the board with a 6-1, 6-1 singles victory at court No. 4 against you.

Duke’s 22nd-ranked Jackson put the Blue Devils ahead, 3–0, with a 6–2, 6–0 win at No. 3 court. Jackson dropped the first game, before winning six of the next seven to take the first set to win and did not drop a game in the second set.

For the second time this season and the 10th time in her career, Beck secured victory for Duke with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Owensby at first court.

With the Blue Devils leading 4-0, Coleman recorded a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Sany Gawande at court five.

After dropping the first set, 4-6, and trailing 2-3 in the second set, Morra staged an impressive comeback against Duncan. With the score tied at 3-3, in the second inning, Morra trailed 30-40, but was able to come back and hold onto his serve to take a 4-3 lead. Morra broke serve to take a 5-3 lead and eventually won the second set 6-3. In the third set 10-point tiebreak, Morra trailed 5-8, but staged a huge comeback to win the match, 10-8.

Brianna Schvets faced Mihaela Marcelescu on lane six, which amounted to a thrilling finish. Shvets won the first set 6-3 and then Marcelescu won the second set 6-3. Shvets was down most of the third set tiebreak before coming back to win the match, 13-11.

Notes

Duke won his 32nd consecutive game when he won the double point.

Chloe Beck And Cameron Mora improved to 18-3 on the season and 5-0 in double match action with the double win on the No. 1 field.

Beck recorded her eighth straight singles win, improving to 88–23 throughout her career.

Morra now has an 11-6 overall record this season and a career ledger of 98-39.

Emma Jackson has now won eight of her last 10 singles matches to improve to 10-5 on the season and 4-0 in dual match action.

Georgia Drummie won her 10th singles dual match in a row and improved to 60-19 during her career in duals.

Ellie Coleman moved to 10-3 on the year with five straight wins.

The Blue Devil duo of Jackson and Yulia Bryzgalova are now 5-1 overall and 5-0 in dual match action.

Brianna Schvets moved to 11-4 overall, 4-0 in dual match action and 70-30 throughout her singles career.

Duke recorded his 17th consecutive home win.

The Blue Devils advanced to 6–0 all-time in the series against Harvard, winning their 27th straight game against an Ivy League opponent.

Quotes

“It was amazing. We’re super lucky to be playing at home. I really enjoyed the support from everyone. The crowd, I thought, gave me a lot of energy. So I really appreciated that. I thought the girl I played against played did a great job picking up on my weaknesses and pushing me back hats off to her I really dug in as far as I could and just started thinking about the team and that really set me on fire That got me through the game.” — Duke graduate student Brianna Schvets on victory

next game

Duke will wrap up an eight-game homestand on Sunday, February 5 as the Blue Devils host Georgetown at 2 p.m. and North Carolina Central at 6:30 p.m.

Duke 7, Harvard 0

February 4, 2023

Durham, NC (Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center)

Doubles

1. #13 Chloe Beck / Cameron Mora (DU) def. Sophia Ho/Maxi Duncan (HAR) 6-1

2. Ellie Coleman / Karolina Berankova (DU) vs. Rachel Arbitman/Iveta Daujotaite (HAR) 7-5

3. Emma Jackson / Yulia Bryzgalova (DU) def. Charlotte Owensby/Angel You (HAR) 6-3

Singles