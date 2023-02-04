Spartans fall short against Rutgers, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden





The NEW YORK Michigan State men’s basketball team had an eight-point lead early in the second half and led near the midpoint by five points, but couldn’t hold on as Rutgers won 61-55 on Saturday against the Spartans in Madison Square Garden. afternoon. Higher guard Tyson Walker scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two assists to lead the Spartans and be promoted to forward Joey Hauser added 10 points and five rebounds. Recordings Michigan State drops to 14-9 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten Conference, while Rutgers improves to 16-7 and 8-4 in the league. To summarize Michigan State used a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Jaden Akin and free throws from junior guard A. J. Hooggaard to break a 33 tie and take a 38-33 lead with 11:03 left to play.

The Spartans still led by three points, 40-37, on a jumper by Hauser with 9:21 left, but that would be the final lead as Rutgers used a 9-0 run to extend a 46-40 lead on a free throw by Caleb McConnell with 4:55 on the clock.

Free throws from Malik room and an opinion of Mady Sissoko brought MSU to within two points, 46-44, but Paul Mulcahy hit 1-of-2 free throws and a pair of driving layups, including one with 2:12 to play, pushing the lead to seven points, 51-44 .

The Scarlet Knights hit 10-fo-11 free throws in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

MSU had entered the break with a 25-19 lead and pushed the lead to eight points, first at 29-21 on a Hoggard layup (18:10) and then on a Walker layup (16:49), making it 31. -23.

The first half was slow as both teams struggled off the field, with MSU shooting 37.9 percent and Rutgers just 24.1 percent, and a combined 13 turnovers.

Tied at 19-all with 2:32 left, the Spartans scored the final six points of the first half to take a 25-19 lead after a quick Akins breakup as time expired. Main stats Michigan State shot only 34.5 percent from the floor (20-of-58), including 19.0 percent from 3-point distance (4-of-21).

After holding Rutgers to 19 points in the first half with 24.1 percent shooting (7-of-29), the Spartans allowed 42 points in the second half, including 16 in the paint, as the Scarlet Knights 57.9 percent of their shots off the floor (11-of-19) and

Michigan State committed 14 turnovers. Notes Michigan State and Rutgers tied the season series.

The Spartans lead the all-time series with Rutgers 12-3, but the Scarlet Knights have won three of their last four games.

Michigan State holds a 4-16 all-time record at Madison Square Garden, including a 4-12 record under Head Coach Tom Izzo .

. Michigan State is 1-7 in games when its opponent shoots better from the floor (37.5 percent to 34.5 percent).

The Spartans had a 44-34 lead on rebounding, losing to control of the boards for only the second time this season (11-2).

The Spartans scored 55 points, the second lowest in a game this season and the fewest in a Big Ten game.

Tyson Walker scored 12 points to lead MSU, his 18th game in double digits this year and the 64th of his career.

Joey Hauser scored 10 points, his 19th game in double digits and the 41st of his career. Next one Michigan State returns home next week to host Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Breslin Center (9 p.m., ESPN2).

