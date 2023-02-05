Late Surge sends package past Georgia Tech





Next game: at Virginia 7/2/2023 | 9 O’CLOCK IN THE EVENING ACC network February 07 (Tue) / 9 p.m bee Virginia History RALEIGH The NC State men’s basketball team defeated Georgia Tech 14-3 in the final four minutes of play to beat the Yellow Jackets 72-64 at PNC Arena on Saturday afternoon. With the win, NC State improves to 19-5, 9-4 in the ACC, while Georgia Tech drops to 8-15, 1-12 in the ACC. DJ Burns led the pack with 24 points while Casey Morsel chipped in 17 y Ernst Ross finished with 16. NC State’s two leading scorers Terquavion Smith And Jack carpenter combined for just 10 points in the game, their fewest combined points in a game this season. Despite only scoring five points, Smith passed out a career-high 10 assists and also grabbed two steals. The first half went much like the first meeting between the two teams on January 17 in Atlanta. In that game, the Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 16-6 lead, but NC State slowly pulled them back and used a 12-2 run to take a 42-37 lead going into halftime. On Saturday, Georgia Tech jumped out to a 19-11 lead, but the pack slowly overtook the Yellow Jackets as they did a few weeks ago, finishing the first half with a 10-0 run to take a 41-0 lead. 35 to take at halftime. But unlike the first game where the pack never trailed, the Yellow Jackets took a second-half lead on Saturday. NC State led 48-39 with 17:47 to play, but Georgia Tech went on a 15-4 run to take a 54-52 lead with 9:51 to play. The pack would go without a point for over seven minutes in the second half, eventually ending the slip with a transition dunk from Smith with 6:50 to play to tie the game at 54. The Yellow Jackets would complete a three-point play at the other end and would hold the lead until two free throws from Burns with 2:34 to play gave NC State a 62–61 advantage. The pack would never be left behind as NC State held Georgia Tech scoreless for nearly four minutes into the game’s final 4:25 to take a 69-61 lead before the Yellow Jackets made a three-pointer with 25 seconds left to take the Pack’s lead to five, but Georgia Tech would not score again. NC State forced Georgia Tech to 17 turnovers in the game to beat the Yellow Jackets 16-0 in points off the bench. The pack is back in action Tuesday night as it kicks off a three-game road stretch with a game in sixth place Virginia. Tipoff in Charlottesville is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

