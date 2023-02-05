Cowboys in Utah Valley in a dominant fashion





LARAMIE, Wyoming (February 4, 2023)The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team impressively picked up their first double win of the season on Saturday afternoon with a dominant 26-6 victory over Utah Valley. Eight Pokes picked up wins over the Wolverines led by bonus point wins by George Volk And Garrett Ricks .

"We definitely had more guts today, Tyce came out and showed persistence and that really set the tone for us. Overall it improved and some of it was forced and didn't come naturally, but I appreciated that they recognized it and put in a lot more ." effort today." head wrestling coach Mark branch said "It's good to win and this team needed a win. It's definitely something to build on and we'll try to get better every day." Tyce Raddon opened double strength for the Pokes with 197 pounds when he took on Jack Forbes. After trailing 3-1 early in the game, Raddon rattled off five consecutive points, jumped out to a 6-3 lead and edged out Forbes for the win. It is Raddon's first double win in his career as a cowboy. Weighing in at 125 pounds, No. 16 Volk turned in a controlling performance against Kase Mauger. Volk wasted no time scoring a takedown in the first period and driving out Mauger for the rest of the opening period. After building a 4-0 lead, Volk broke the game wide open in the third period with a takedown and near fall to seal an 11-1 key decision win. Ricks secured back-to-back key decision victories for the Cowboys with an impressive win over Kobe Nelms. With the game scoreless in the second period, Ricks locked in a crib and Nelms spun for four counts to take a 4–0 lead. Ricks finished the game by scoring five points in the third period for the 10-2 win. With 141 pounds, Job Greenwood took on Ty Smith in a heavily contested fight. Greenwood built an early lead and held off a late flurry of offensive attempts from Smith to get away with a gritty 7-6 victory. It was another close contest at 157 lb No. 11 Jacob Wright opposite Tyson Humphreys. With the score tied in the third period, Wright made the deciding move, scoring a takedown and knocking out Humphreys for a 6–4 win. The win now brings Wright's win total to 97. With 165 pounds, Cole Moody put in a solid performance against Tanner Lofthouse taking an 8-4 decision win. Moody never trailed in his game and scored three takedowns, while never giving up a takedown. In the fight of 174 pounds, Brett McIntosh came away with a thrilling victory over Mark Takara. With less than thirty seconds left, McIntosh scored the decisive takedown for a 4-3 win. Quayin short ended the day on a high for the Pokes as he took on Hon Rushton. Controlling the scoreline from start to finish, Short took two third periods that were knocked out and came away with the 7–1 win. It will now be a quick turnaround for the Pokes as they take the mat again tomorrow at 1PM for Senior Day as hosts of No. 19 Northern Colorado at the UniWyo Sports complex. Wyoming Cowboys 26 | Utah Valley wolverines 6 197 Tyce Raddon (WYO) Dec. Jack Forbes (UVU)

285 HM Chase Trussell (UVU) Dec. Bricklayer Thing (WYO) 3-2

125 No. 16 George Volk (WYO) major Dec. Kase Mauger (UVU) 11-1

133 Garrett Ricks (WYO) major Dec. Kobe Nelms (UVU) 10-2

141 Job Greenwood (WYO) Dec. Ty Smith (UVU) 7-6

149 Isaiah Dunne (UVU) Dec. Warren Carr (WYO) 1-0

157 No. 11 Jacob Wright (WYO) Dec. Tyson Himphreys (UVU) 6-4

165 mm Cole Moody (WYO) Dec. Tanner Attic House (UVU) 8-4

174 Brett McIntosh (WYO) Dec. Mark Takara (UVU) 4-3

184 Quayin short (WYO) Dec. Hon Rushton (UVU) 7-1 additional match 149 Darren Green (WYO) Dec. James Bucket (UVU) 3-2

