T&F closes out Meyo Invitational with four top-10 performances





SOUTH BEND, IN The Ball State track and field team scored four top-10 performances against stiff competition on day two of the Meyo Invitational. sophomore Sarah Mahnensmith ran a personal best in her collegiate debut in the 3000m (9:42.41). Mahnensmith was second in her series in an aggressive race. Sophomore Shelby Christman was just seven seconds off her career best result in the 3000 meters, running a gutsy run of 10:06.20. In the 60m final, freshman Alan Springer ran a 7.60, an impressive result for her third 60m race in three days. This was Springer’s first time racing in the preliminary round, semi-final and final. freshman Evie Noel made her collegiate debut in the 800 meters and posted an indoor personal best and best season opener in the 800 meters (2:15). In the 4x400m relay, sophomore Emma Potter freshman Allison Valladay sophomore Jenna Oriani and junior Jenelle Rogers recorded a 3:50.23, a time that will put Ball State at the top of the Mid-American indoor performance chart for the 4x400m. “Today at the Notre Dame Meyo Invitational, our team performed well with excellent performances across the board. I was pleased with our multi-group performance as they started the weekend with three lifetime achievements. They continue to trust the process and buy into what our vision is for them and how that contributes to our team’s overall efforts,” said the head coach Adrian Wheatley . “Our young ladies on the distance side continue to show improvement week after week, with personal bests of 800m-5k, while our sprint core has continued to deliver performances that match or exceed their best marks in life. We are going through the dress rehearsal for the big show in the coming weeks. We are excited to continue to see the growth of our program.” Next up for the Cardinals is the GVSU Big Meet in Allendale, Michigan on February 10-11. This will be the Cardinals’ final tune-up before the MAC Indoor Championships on February 24-25. Individual results in the Meyo Invitational 3,000 m run/program record: 9:31.43 by Jill Scully in 2006 2. Sarah Mahnensmith (9:42.41) 18. Shelby Christman (10:06.20) 60m sprint/program record: 7.33(c) throughConsultJenkins in 1998 8. Alan Springer (7.60) Triple jump / Program record: 43-2.5 / 13.16 m by Patricia Soman in 2003 14. McKenna Cinotte (11.25m / 36-11.0) Mileage/Program record: 4:50.10 throughMary KateMellenin 2013 39. Grace dean (5:11.46) 400 meter sprint/program record: 54.46 by Amber Jones in 2020 8. Alexis Tigpen (56.98) 18. Allison Valladay (57.99) 35. Taylor Hickman (1:01.29) 4×400 Relay/Program Record: 3:39.94 (c) through Jada Phelps, Number Morris, Patricia Soman And Licensing Gordon in 2001 7. a Emma Potter , Allison Valladay , Jenna Oriani , Jenelle Rogers (3:50.23)

