‘Umran Malik likes bowlers to hamaare Pakistan domestic mein bhare pade hain’ Cricket





India has produced a plethora of fast bowlers in the past, but there has never been anything like it Imran Malik. A tall, true pacesetter, regularly clocking 150 mph on the speed gun, is a rare rarity in the world let alone Indian cricket. At 25 years old, Umran is young, fast, tireless and more importantly quite disciplined given his experience playing for India. Since his debut in June last year, Umran has made 16 appearances for India, 8 each in ODIs and T20Is and picked 24 wickets at an average of under 30 in both formats. His economy rate in ODIs and T20Is might be a bit on the higher side but the biggest positive from India’s perspective is that he is a wicket taker and has rarely gone wicketless. Umran is highly regarded by not only former cricketers but also some of the legendary pacemakers in world cricket. Umran has been mentored by the one and only Dale Steyn at Sunrisers Hyderabad and has received solid support from none other than the great Wasim Akram, quickly grabbing everyone’s attention. Even Brett Lee, one of the fastest bowlers of all time, likened Umran to a Ferrari and was shocked by his absence from India’s T20 World Cup squad. But amidst all this pomp and circumstance, Pakistani pacesetter Sohail Khan has come up with yet another bizarre version, this time on Umran. cricket structure. Read also – MS Dhoni told Virat Kohli ‘side ho ja, tu janta nahi isko’: Pakistani pacer on heated exchange in India vs Pakistan 2015 World Cup match “I feel like this Umran Malik guy is a good bowler. I’ve seen 1-2 games. He runs fast and has checked other things as well. But if you think about fast bowlers with speeds above 150-155 “Kmph, I can now count 12-15 players playing tape-ball cricket. If you go to visit the trails organized by Lahore Qalandars, you will find many players,” Sohail said on the Nadir Ali podcast. “Find out (Umran Malik) Jaise toh bohot hain. Domestic cricket. (Our domestic lineup is filled with bowlers like Umran Malik). When a bowler comes through at our domestic level, he becomes a bona fide bowler. Like Shaheen, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf… these are bowlers who know their craft. I can give you plenty of names.” Umran, one of the world’s fastest, has already bowled the fastest delivery against Sri Lanka by an Indian clocking in at 156km/h, and is being tipped to threaten Shoaib Akhtar’s all-time record for the fastest delivery. Umran himself had touched on the subject during an interview with News24 and stated that there is no reason why he couldn’t, although his primary aim is to perform well for India. If he succeeds in doing so, otherwise Umran will not lose sleep over it. Sohail addressed Umran’s comments, saying instead that no human can come close to generating Akhtar’s speed of 161.3 km/h (100.2 mph). “There’s only one thing that can break Shoaib Akhtar’s record, and that’s called a bowling machine because no human being ever can. The reason is the amount of hard work Shoaib put into it, no one has completed 32 rounds to one day; I used to do 10 in a week. He ran up mountains with weight tied to his legs and sprinted,” said the Pakistani pacer, who last played an international match in 2017.

