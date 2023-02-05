Craig Cooper: The symbolism of a game of cricket under the Treaty

Waitangi Treaty Grounds – a place perfect for a game of cricket.

OPINION: The last time I visited Waitangi, a plastic set of cricket stumps and a bat stood still on the lawn in front of the Treaty House.

The game was stopped despite the fact

it was a nice day. No player in sight. Someone had taken the ball.

I wish I had taken a picture of the symbolism – no one wanted to play the game of colonialism in the birthplace of the nation.

That was a shame as the tree lined lawn overlooking the ocean is a perfect place for a game of cricket.

For a number of years I coached or managed cricket teams. My son was often the only Mori player on the team.

Check out the New Zealand cricket teams from the past few months.

With Trent Boult (who is Ngi Tahu with links to Ngti Porou) turning down a national contract and Ross Taylor (cricket’s first bona fide Pasifika star) retiring, the national squad now looks less diverse.

But without putting too much effort, it’s not hard to find a strong too ao Mori theme within cricket.

Players wield a taiaha to chase victory, bowlers make a haka impression every time they think they’ve taken a wicket, and kaumatua presides over tikanga.

The game is strongly connected to the whenua, the land.

Not only is a large area of ​​land required for the game, but the condition of the ground is also an integral part of the outcome of the match.

The outfield determines the return batters get on their shots, and as the day progresses it can go faster. Or slower, if it gets wet.

The pitch is the source of great importance to batters and bowlers because it determines how the ball will react.

It also changes as the game progresses, and it wears off. Every time a player enters a cricket ground or field, he connects to the country.

They are also tied to the games of tikanga – cricket is full of protocols and rules, and strange, weird names for positions on the field.

While many of the rules are written down, they are open to interpretation. There is also a heavy reliance on scorers and umpires.

The game must be interpreted and recorded accurately in order to determine an outcome. Players need knowledge of the cricket version of Te Tiriti.

In another irony, the need for a large area to play the game has helped preserve the whenua, although not many Mori children play the game.

The game itself can struggle to attract players. It consumes large chunks of family time on weekends, leading some counties to introduce evening games during the week.

And cricket kids usually have cricket parents, so introducing new blood is a challenge.

Why don’t Mori children play cricket?

The simple reason is that in New Zealand it is still widely regarded as a white game. Which is bizarre, since that is not the case worldwide.

The hope is that it won’t be long now – that the Black Caps will soon be a little browner.

*Craig Cooper is a former Hawkes Bay today editor. He writes a weekly column called Reverse Spin.