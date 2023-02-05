Dane van Niekerk: Cricket South Africa doctor on former captain being left out due to fitness issues

Deen van Niekerk led the Oval Invincibles to the title of the Hundred in 2021, and the team defended their win the following year

Eighteen seconds is all that separated Dane van Niekerk from a place at this year’s T20 World Cup on home soil.

The former South Africa captain has been a titan of the game for 14 years.

She has led teams to victory in the Hundred and the Big Bash and was recognized as one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the year in 2022.

None of that mattered though as she failed to meet Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) strict cut-off time of nine minutes and 30 seconds for a two-kilometre run.

“A minimum standard test is an indication of a player’s commitment to fitness, discipline and team culture,” said Dr. Shuaib Manjra, CSA’s chief medical officer.

“These are not fitness tests to determine how fit a player is. They are the minimum entry requirements. And they are very generous minimum standards.”

In addition to the time trial, players must pass minimum standards for strength-to-weight ratio and body composition. But it is the time trial that has a zero tolerance policy.

Last year, the time trial cutoff was shortened by 30 seconds in an effort to improve fitness standards across the CSA ecosystem. It was similarly reduced for male players to eight minutes and 30 seconds.

During this time, 29-year-old Van Niekerk was recovering from a fractured ankle in an accident at home in January. Her last game for her country was in September 2021.

“Players are contractually obligated to meet these standards and we have buy-in from the players and Saca [South African Cricketers’ Association]said Dr. Manjra.

Contingency plans are in place for players who have just returned from injury, but according to CSA, Van Niekerk has had enough time to meet the required minimum standard.

“A player can have multiple attempts to reach the standard,” Dr Manjra added. “We don’t put a limit on it. But there has to be a limit before the selection is announced. We impose the standards rigorously.”

There is a precedent for this. Sisanda Magala and JJ Smuts have both previously been dropped from the South African men’s squad for failing to meet minimum fitness standards.

Lizelle Lee, another generation star in the women’s side, retired from international cricket last year, claiming that failing a weight test was a “major factor” in her decision.

“There is clearly a problem,” said Andrew Breetzke, CEO of Saca.

“The women’s team has lost two big players in a few months. Does the system need to be fixed? It must be a priority if these are the results.

“It’s very disappointing that Dane won’t be involved. But we respect CSA’s prerogative to set fitness standards.”

That is why CSA, despite its obvious lineage, could not make an exception for Van Niekerk.

“What message would that send to the other players who all met the minimum standard?” asked Dr. Manjra.

“We try to create a certain culture within our teams. The minimum standard is actually a distillation of an attitude.

“For years and years we have fought and struggled to bring women’s cricket to professional status in the country. Let’s adopt a professional standard.

“The game is changing. There are more leagues – and we encourage all our players to play all over the world – and what teams want are explosive players who can bat, bowl and field. If we need a generation change to bring in this new player Then it is.

“All in all, the decision we made was the right one.”