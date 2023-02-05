Cleveland State Men’s Tennis records wins against Butler & Findlay Athletics





CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Cleveland State men’s tennis team continued its 2023 spring campaign on Saturday, recording a pair of wins against Butler (4-3) and Findlay (5-2). With the wins, the Vikings improved to 4-3 overall this season. In the first game of the day, the Vikings took all four points in the single courts against Butler. “This was a really exciting game and I think we got a good win against a good team in Butler. We saw some freshmen grow up before our eyes today, especially Devin who played freely under pressure and managed to be in that position We were able to win our second game without the help of the double, which showed a lot of mental toughness to fight back and keep ourselves in the game,” said head coach Brian Etzkin. After dropping the double, the Vikings tied the game with a third-place finisher Raul Teichmann, as he secured a 7-5, 6-4 win. Butler responded with a No. 6 singles win, before Carl Gedlitschka tied the game again at 2-2 with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 win for the No. 5 spot. Cleveland State then took a 3-2 lead with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win by Maxime Mareschal-Hay at No. 2 singles, before Butler tied the game at 3-all with a win at the top of to stand in line. Devin Boyer then placed the tiebreaker at No. 4 singles, as he battled for a 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 victory to secure the 4-3 win for the Vikings. Although the Vikings dropped the early double to Butler, Cleveland State’s top team of Kade Mindry and Raul Teichmann managed a 6-4 victory against Alvaro Huete and Thomas Brennan – the 52nd ranked doubles team in the country. Once again, Cleveland State got all its points on the singles courts in the second game of the day, recording five singles wins against Findlay. “I felt like we pushed ourselves against a good team in the second game, Findlay definitely came into the game and I’m proud of how the lads reacted. We had really good, quality competition in the second game, we kept our focus in tight spots and were able to cap off a super day of tennis,” said Etzkin. After dropping the double, Carl Gedlitschka cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 3 singles, before Maxime Mareschal-Hay took a quick 6-1, 6-1 win over the No. 2 spot to take Cleveland. places Stands at 2-1. Cole Chappell then gave the Vikings a 3-1 lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 5 singles, while Kade Mindry took the game for the Vikings with a 6-4, 7-5 win at the top of the lineup . Austin Staiger then picked up the final point for the Vikings to take the No. 6 spot 6-3, 3-6, 1-0(1). Cleveland State continues its spring campaign this coming weekend, traveling to Buffalo on Friday, February 10 and hosting Ball State and Niagara on Sunday, February 12.

