Huskies hold out Late Bowling Green Rally for fourth straight win

Next game: Ohio 7/2/2023 | 19:00 ESPN3/+ 07 February (Tue) / 7pm Ohio History

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire for the second time this week as it defeated Bowling Green, 86-78, on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 4) at the Stroh Center. The Huskies opened up a two-figure lead in the first six minutes of the game, then held off a late second half by the Falcons as they improved to 10-13 overall, 6-4 in the Mid-American Conference.

David Koit (Columbus, NJ) scored a game-high 21 points, Zarique Nutter (Newark, NJ) added 18 points, Darweshi Hunter (Phoenix, Ariz.) Chipped in 13 while Harvin Ibargu (Cali, Colombia) had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds and Oluwasegun Durosinmi (Lagos, Nigeria) scored a career-high 10 points.

The win was NIU’s fourth consecutive road win, the longest streak of road wins for the program since 2002–03.

“Our starts, both on Tuesday in Western (Michigan) and today, were eerily similar,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno . “In our losses we’ve been chasing so adjusting that mindset and making sure guys know nobody’s going to wait for us so you’ve got to hit, keep hitting and keep hitting. You’ve got to do that collectively, not just one guy, five men have to do it.

“We showed some resilience as they went zone and cut the lead to three. We looked good; we just didn’t get them. I’m happy for our guys, this team is all about resilience, perseverance and toughness, and the road brings that out in us. This is a team win, a program win, I’m happy for our guys.”

NIU made six of its first seven shots as the Huskies led 13-7 to begin with. Ibarguen and Nutter each made a few buckets in the first five minutes to accelerate the Huskie offensive early. Nutter finished the game 8-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range.

Nutter’s second basket sparked a 10-0 Huskie run as the NIU lead grew to 21-7 with 13:28 to play in the half. Ibarguen added his third bucket of the half on the run before Hunter and Coit made back-to-back triples.

NIU led 26-12 before Bowling Green used a 15-5 run to cut the Huskie advantage to just four, 31-27, with just under eight minutes to play before the break.

A 6-0 blowout by the Huskies pushed the NIU lead back to 10. Anthony Crump (Inkster, Mich.) and Nutter each scored on the rim and Durosinmi made a pair of free throws to give the Huskies a 37-27 lead with five minutes left in the opening stanza.

The NIU lead was 11 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Crump, but Bowling Green scored the final four points of the half as the Huskies took a 44–37 ​​halftime lead. Hunter and Nutter each had nine points to lead the way for NIU in the first 20 minutes, Leon Ayers III had 13 for the Falcons. NIU shot 56.3 percent (18-of-32) from the field in the first half.

Early in the second half, the NIU advantage grew to 11 on an alley-oop from Crump to Ibarguen, but Bowling Green answered with the next nine to draw within a pair, 51-49.

Crump finished with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

Nutter connected on a trifecta to spark a 9-1 Huskies reaction as NIU took a 60-50 lead with 12 minutes left. Coit made a pair of free throws and Nutter ended up on contact on the rim twice as the visitors extended their lead to 10.

Durosinmi scored six straight Huskie points and Hunter added a free throw line jumper as the Huskies led 68-52.

Bowling Green then used a 15-2 run to come within three, 70-67, with Coit doubling the NIU advantage to half a dozen with a triple with 3:36 left.

After a Falcons bucket, Coit made another trifecta, giving NIU a 76-69 lead. On a Bowling Green free throw, Coit batted in three more, his fifth of the night, to put the Huskies ahead for nine, 79–70, with just over two minutes to play.

Caleb Thornton (Bolingbrook, Illinois) dished out a game-high nine assists with just two turnovers.

Chandler Turner led Bowing Green with 21 points, Ayers finished with 20.

NIU returns home to host Ohio on Tuesday, February 7 at 7 p.m. at the NIU Convocation Center. Tuesday’s contest is sponsored by FNBO and includes a Dash for Cash for a $1,000 Visa gift card. Tickets are available now by logging onto NIUHuskies.com/tickets or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at (815) 753-PACK (7225).