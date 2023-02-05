Ritu Singh is a budding star in the sport of cricket





Singh recently traveled to South Africa to compete for the USA U19 team at the World Cup. She hopes cricket will be added to the 2028 Olympics.

ST CHARLES, Mo. In the St. Louis area, many kids grow up with the dream of hitting the ball at Busch Stadium for the Cardinals. Francis Howell North’s Ritu Singh has similar dreams of crushing the ball. Only her choice of ball and bat looks a little different than the one in Busch Stadium. Every day you can find Ritu and her father, Ranjeet, at DTJ Academy in St. Charles. It’s a baseball and softball facility, but they use it to practice their passion: cricket. And Ritu has been a cricket star almost from the very beginning. I started playing men’s league when I was nine and I started playing the men’s hardball league, which is the more professional league, when I was 12,” said Ritu. The boys were playing and she was the only girl. But she was ahead of the boys all along. She always scored and hit the ball harder than the boys. And everyone could see she was in it, you know?” Ranjeet said. Ritu still gets some confused looks from her classmates who are unfamiliar with the game, one of the most popular in the world, but they soon come round. Most people ask me “Is it like baseball?” Some even say, “Is it like lacrosse?”… But they start to learn and then think it’s cool. My softball team started playing a cricket video game because I introduced it to them,” Ritu said. You can take and put skills from different sports [them] in cricket. That’s what I did. I take gymnastics and put it into my diving, I take softball drills and put it into my fielding and I can take batting skills from cricket to softball. It was a very easy transition from cricket to softball. I’ve been playing cricket for 12 years now, but I’ve only played softball for two years, but I still made my varsity team. And this is not just a hobby for Ritu anymore. She recently traveled to South Africa with the United States U19 team to compete against the best cricketers in the world in her age group. Just the whole process of playing like that in an international stadium, and the ground that is 20 times better than anything I’ve played locally, and everything made it feel like a dream come true,” said Ritu. To play against the best talent in the United States, she often has to travel far away from Missouri to find enough competition. We travel all over the US. I spent about 3/4 of my time on the road,” said Ranjeet. It gives me so much pleasure to watch her. I record every game of hers. The hope is that cricket will be added to the Olympic list of sports by the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. And Ritu has set her sights on making that team. And don’t worry, even though cricket won’t be added to the Olympics, Singh has a plan to become an Olympian in trampoline gymnastics too. That’s like a plan B,” Ritu said, laughing. But for now it’s all about cricket. She hopes to grow the sport in St. Louis and Missouri and get better daily training with her father. Cricket has given a reason to contact her, and that means a lot. That’s the biggest boost in the sport because of the bond between her and me,” said Ranjeet. I hope girls in the US watch her and take up the sport and become a part of it. More high school coverage

