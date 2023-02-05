Wisconsin women’s hockey falls to the second largest NCAA crowd

MADISON No win. No attendance registration. No goals.

Wisconsin’s eighth-ranked women’s hockey team fell to No. 14 St. Cloud State Friday night, 1-0 in front of 14,430 at the Kohl Center, the second-largest crowd for a game in NCAA history as the Huskies went on a 33-game UW undefeated streak in the series.

Senior Jenniina Nylund scored the winner at 3:36 of the first period on passes from sophomore Dayle Ross and senior Taytum Geier, a native of Verona.

The badgers (20-8-1, 16-6-1 WCHA) controlled the action, with the exception of scoring. They defeated St. Cloud 39-15, but suffered their fourth shutout of the new year.

Box Score:St Cloud State 1, Wisconsin 0

More:Casey O’Brien leads the way with five-point ranges in milestone week for Wisconsin women’s hockey

I think it comes down to the little gritty things, senior defense attorney Nicole LaMantia said. They still have a few bounces here and there, but we need to tighten it up a bit, 50-50 fights, pucks that are in the neutral zone. You want to play beautifully and we have so much talent and can often make those beautiful plays, but those pucks have to go deep.

The game was the seventh Fill the Bowl Game. The Badgers and St. Cloud set the national record of 15,359 fans at the Kohl Center in 2017. The second best draw as of Friday was the crowd of 14,361 who attended the UW-Ohio State game three years ago.

Wisconsin has hosted the seven highest-attended games in NCAA history.

The crowd marked another big moment for Badger’s women’s sport. UW is the only school in the country with three women’s sports programs drawing at least 8,200 participants for one event this year. Wisconsin had 16,833 fans at volleyball’s Kohl Center Classic in September and drew 8,217 for basketball against Northwestern last Sunday.

It was a great event,” said UW coach Mark Johnson. “You compliment and thank the people who chose to come to the game tonight. I know it’s cold outside, but to have such an audience for the teams was great.

Johnson often talks about how scoring goals can often lead to a wave of others. His team almost got on the board first, but Britta Curl’s senior goal at 2:54 p.m. of the first period was overturned by video review for an offside violation.

You could just see the energy on our bench and from the players when we scored, and the energy in the building, Johnson said. That was missing. We weren’t able to give the crowd something to cheer about, so that’s the first thing you notice.

UW’s fight on Friday was similar to the one it faced against Quinnipiac and Minnesota-Duluth. Creating opportunities was not the problem. Finish was.

The Badgers’ night ended on Friday with a flurry of chances after they dragged off goalkeeper Cami Kronish. They had eight shots, many of them good chances, in the last 2 minutes.

The teams close their weekend set at 3 p.m. on Saturday, but this time at the LaBahn Arena.

Tomorrow will be very good, LaMantia said. Hopefully we can get some early and get our feet wet. I think it will be very good for us, especially in that first period, when we come out hard and go back into the dressing room with a few goals.