Mysterious box leads to table tennis success for Nunavik
Updated at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 4
Just over 20 years ago, Aftab Khan received a call about a mysterious box.
Inside was a dusty old table tennis table.
Do you want it? the caller from the Inukjuak youth center asked. It is yours.
Khan didn’t know it at the time, but that surprise gift was the start of Inukjuak’s homegrown table tennis program and the first steps toward Nunavik’s multiple Arctic Winter Games appearances in the sport.
When I arrived in Nunavik in 2000, not much was happening in the city, Khan said during a short break between Nunavik’s games at MacDonald Island Park in Wood Buffalo, Alta, where this year’s Games are being held.
When the table appeared, Khan, who works for the Kativik school board in Inukjuak, showed it to the students.
I cleaned it up, and after the kids asked wow can we play? So we bought some ping pong balls and paddles and started opening the school from eight to ten every night, he said.
Khan made an application form for students to play after school.
He said it was common for as many as 70 kids to sign up for a night of play.
Some evenings, some kids didn’t have a chance to play because there were so many kids lined up, he said.
With help from Makivik Corp. Khan and other organizers were able to buy two more table tennis tables and equipment.
That’s how we started our table tennis program, Khan said.
There are now eight players competing for the team at the Arctic Winter Games and many more playing in Inukjuak.
One of those players is Daniel Samisack, who has been playing table tennis for about a year.
He said his favorite part of the game is being coached by Khan.
Khan then smiled.
I wouldn’t say I taught Nunavik to play table tennis, I would say Nunavik taught me how to coach, he said.
Earlier this week, Samisack experienced one of the surprising benefits of being an athlete at the games.
He was one of eight athletes who I met Prince William during a video call earlier this week.
I never expected to do such a thing, he said, adding that he had told the Prince of Wales that he was from Nunavik, Quebec.
Despite being one of the founders of the program and his coach, Khan was unable to travel to games with the team until recently. Now that he is here, he said he is very happy with how the team is performing and has already won several medals.
Simon Aliqu from Nunavik won a silver medal in men’s table tennis singles, 2007 or later.
Nunavik has also won several medals in table tennis team events: silver, for doubles in both 2004 and 2007 or later mix; doubles silver 2007 or later, in both male and female divisions; bronze in both the 2004 or later and 2007 or later team mix events; and bronze for doubles 2004 or later male.
I think the hard work has paid off, Khan said.
I think it was two nights ago, I talked to my wife and I told her it was worth spending that time after school with the kids and coaching them.
I am very proud now, Khan smiled.
Nunavut athletes also won numerous medals in table tennis competitions at this week’s Arctic Winter Games.
In team events, Nunavut won silver medals in the 2004 or later mix, 2007 or later mix, 2004 or later women’s doubles, and 2004 or later men’s doubles.
Bronze medals went to four Nunavut players in individual events: Alice Anablak in 2004 or later female singles, Caleb Bolt in 2004 or later male singles, Ava Betty Ahegona in 2007 or later female singles, and Nicolas Shappa in 2007 or later male singles.
In team table tennis events, Nunavut won silver in both 2004 or later and 2007 or later mixed doubles, and in 2007 or later men’s and women’s doubles.
Correction: This article has been updated to mention the school board that Aftab Khan works for
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
