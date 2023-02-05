Australian cricketer Rachael Haynes will coach Gujarat Giants in India’s new Women’s Premier League





Six-time world champion Rachael Haynes is the first Australian standout to be included as part of India’s potentially groundbreaking Women’s Premier League after being appointed head coach of the Gujarat Giants. Most important points: Rachael Haynes is the first Australian to be appointed head coach in the new Indian Women’s Premier League

Rachael Haynes is the first Australian to be appointed head coach in the new Indian Women’s Premier League Several Australian players are expected to be snapped up by clubs during the auctions, with each club getting a maximum of $2 million

Several Australian players are expected to be snapped up by clubs during the auctions, with each club getting a maximum of $2 million The new competition will begin on March 4 and will run for three weeks before the men’s IPL competition kicks off The former vice-captain of the national team, who retired as a player last year after a distinguished career, has been tasked with overseeing the Ahmedabad-based franchise in the new league which is due to start in March. It’s a big step forward for the 36-year-old, who explained after retirement that she still hoped to stay involved in the sport. Haynes scored 383 runs in Tests, 2,585 in ODIs and 850 in T20Is for a total of 3,818 runs for her country. She embarks on her first international head coaching job with a strong group of assistants led by Gavan Twining, the New South Wales Breakers coach who Haynes previously worked with. Bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer also joins the team, fresh from guiding India to the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, while Tushar Arothe, a former India women’s national team coach, will look after Gujarat’s batsmen. The Women’s Premier League is expected to take women’s cricket in India to a whole new level. ( Reuters/Action Images: Craig Brough ) Mithali Raj, already on board as a mentor and advisor to the team, said: “Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining will definitely improve the team’s performance. “Not only have they carved out a niche for themselves in their role, but their stories of resilience will be an inspiration to the team.” The WPL will begin on March 4 and run for three weeks between the end of the Women’s T20 World Cup and the start of the Men’s IPL competition. Viacom18 recently bought the rights for the first five years of the competition for $170 million. The hype surrounding the inaugural WPL will reach a fever pitch later this month when the player auction takes place, with each franchise having a purse worth around $2.11 million. Players from the all-conquering Australian squad will undoubtedly be the most in demand for the 22-match tournament, with each side able to purchase seven players from abroad. MONKEY

