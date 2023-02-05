Hawkeyes defense ranks PFF top 101 players





When you have the best defense in the country, there are usually a handful of key players who take the lead. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, they had tremendous talent at every level during the 2022 college football season. Press in front, stop running, linebacker play from sideline to sideline. All the way down to the secondary making opponents pay for risky throws, Iowa’s defense did it all. Buy Hawkeyes tickets That’s why the Hawkeyes defense finds a handful of their members littered Pro Football Focus’ College 101 list consisting of their 101 best college football players during the 2022 season. The defense, led by Phil Parker, was near the top of every major statistic category and these three players below were key ingredients to its success. A few of them will call NFL teams their new home in a few months, while the one that returns may be the best of the lot when all is said and done. Jack Campbell – No. 21

Highest on the list for the Hawkeyes at No. 21 is unanimous consensus All-American, Dick Butkus Award-winning, heart of the defense linebacker Jack Campbell. It may not be possible to overstate what he meant to Iowa’s defense. Campbell’s coverage rating of 92.9 led all linebackers in the nation by more than two points. The seniors’ 16 covering stops tied for fourth overall among the Power Five linebackers. The Butkus Award winner was also the only Power Five linebacker to exceed 85 figures as both a run defender and in coverage. —Chadwick and Kaiser, Pro Football Focus. Cooper DeJean – No. 66

Cooper DeJean came in at number 66 in the overall standings. It’s probably a shorter list to talk about what he hasn’t done versus what he has done for the Hawkeyes and Pro Football Focus acknowledged that. DeJean does it all for the Hawkeyes. The true sophomore was the only cornerback in college football to finish 2022 with 85.0-plus marks in both running defense and coverage. His 15 run defense stops were the most in the nation, while his five interceptions tied for seventh. —Chadwick and Kaiser, Pro Football Focus. Kaevon Merriweather – No. 76

At number 76 on the list comes Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather. He was the seasoned veteran in command of a group of ball hawks who stopped offenses at will. Merriweather led an elite Iowa secondary in 2022. The Hawkeyes defense doesn’t get the credit it deserves given the team’s offensive woes, but it was truly a no-fly zone for the unit. Merriweather was the fifth-highest safety in the FBS with an 89.3 coverage rating. He recorded three interceptions and t47 tackles during the season. —Chadwick and Kaiser, Pro Football Focus. Riley Moss snapped

A blatant disapproval of PFF is the exclusion of Riley Moss, Iowa’s cornerback with a true All-American resume and the game to back it up. Leaving him off this list as a member of the Hawkeyes’ dominant secondary is a miss on their part. Moss worked just as well with DeJean and Merriweather as he did with him. Without them he might not play the way he does and without Moss those two might not have their successes. Simply put, Riley Moss was rejected and was a top-101 best player in college football in the 2022 season.

