



Next game: Loyola (La.) 2/8/2023 | 14.00 hours February 8 (Wednesday) / 2 p.m Loyola (La.) History SAN ANTONIO, Texas Esp Lagarde And Marcel Volz led an impressive showing in doubles this weekend in a pair of 5-2 losses to the UTSA Roadrunners and the UC-Santa Barbara Gauchos on Friday and Saturday at the UTSA Tennis Center. The Privateers won all six of their doubles matches, but Lagarde and Volz’s win against UTSA stood out the most because of the opposition. They scored a 7-6 (4) win in a tiebreak against Alan Magadan and Sebastian Rodriguez who were the sixth ranked doubles team in the country going into the weekend. New Orleans (1-2) won the double as Matthew Armbruster And Karim Al-Amin won in a tiebreaker Max Heinzel And Luke Jojan won 6-4. UTSA (1-2) took over in singles, winning four games in straight sets. Al-Amin scored the lone singles win by winning a 10–1 super tiebreak in the third set against Magadan. On Saturday, the Privateers battled valiantly against UC-Santa Barbara (6-0). It started again with the Privateers doubles teams sweeping the board. Heinzel and Joujan won 6-4 in flight two. Lagarde and Volz followed with a 7-5 win of their own. On flight three, Armbruster and Al-Amin held on again in a 7-6 (4) tiebreak. In singles, there were several matches that went to third sets. Lagarde, Al-Amin and Armbruster all pushed their respective opponents to the third set, but UC-Santa Barbara prevailed in all three games. Joujan scored the only Privateer singles win by winning 12-10 in a third set tiebreak over Kai Brady. Pablo Masjuan of the Gauchos, who was ranked 77the in the singles country that came in won its game in flight two 6-2, 7-5. NEXT ONE The Privateers return home on February 8 to take on Loyola. The first service is scheduled for 2 p.m SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow@PrivateersTNon Twitter,@PrivateersTNon Instagram, likeHairdressers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivatesYoutube Channel.

