



Updated on Saturday, February 4 at 10:55 am Just over 20 years ago, Aftab Khan received a call from a mysterious box. Inside was a dusty old table tennis table. Do you want it? the caller from the Inukjuak Youth Center asked. It is yours. Little did Khan know it at the time, but that surprise gift was the start of the Inukjuaks’ own table tennis program and the first steps towards multiple appearances for Nunavut in the Arctic Winter Games. “When I arrived in Nunavik in 2000, not much was happening in the city,” Khan said during a short break between Nunaviks games at MacDonald Island Park in Wood Buffalo, Alta, where this year’s games are held. When the table appeared, Khan, who works for the Kativik School Board in Inukjuak, showed it to the students. I cleaned it and when the kids asked, wow, can we play? So we bought table tennis balls and paddles and started opening the school every night from eight to ten, he said. Khan has prepared an application form for students to play after school. He said it was common for as many as 70 kids to sign up for a single game night. Some nights, some kids didn’t get a chance to play because there were so many kids in line, she said. With the help of Makivik Oy, Khan and the other organizers were able to buy two more table tennis tables and equipment. That’s how we started our table tennis program, Khan said. Eight players now compete for the Arctic Winter Games team and many more play in Inukjuak. One of them is Daniel Samisack, who has been playing table tennis for about a year. He said his favorite part of the game is Khan’s coach. Khan then smiled. I wouldn’t say I taught Nunavik to play table tennis, I would say Nunavik taught me how to coach, he said. Earlier this week, Samisack experienced one of the surprising benefits of being an athlete at the Games. He was one of eight athletes must meet Prince William via video call earlier this week. I never expected to do something like this, she said, adding that she had told the Prince of Wales that she was from Nunavik, Quebec. Despite being a co-founder and coach of the program, Khan was unable to travel to games with the team until recently. Now that he is here, he said that he is very happy with the team’s performance as he has already collected several medals. Simon Aliqu from Nunavik won the silver medal in men’s table tennis singles, 2007 or later. Nunavik has also won several medals in table tennis team events: silver, doubles in both 2004 and 2007 or later combination; silver in doubles 2007 or newer, both men’s and women’s; bronze in both 2004 or newer and 2007 or newer team mixed events; and bronze for men’s doubles 2004 or later. I think the hard work has paid off, Khan said. I think it was two nights ago, I talked to my wife and told her it was worth spending that time after school with the kids and coaching them. I am very proud right now, Khan smiled. Nunavut athletes also won numerous medals in table tennis competitions at this week’s Arctic Winter Games. In team sports, Nunavut won silver medals in mixed events from 2004 or later, heats from 2007 or later, women’s doubles from 2004 or later, and men’s doubles from 2004 or later. Bronze medals went to four players from Nunavut in singles Alice Anablak in 2004 or later, Caleb Bolt in 2004 or later in men’s singles, Ava Betty Ahegona in 2007 or later in women’s singles, and Nicolas Shappa in 2007 or later in men’s singles. In the table tennis team competition, Nunavut won silver in both 2004 or later and 2007 or later doubles and 2007 or later men’s and women’s doubles. Correction: This article has been updated to mention the school board where Aftab Khan works

