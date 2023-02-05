UNI swimmers roll at Coyote Invite with seven first places





SIOUX TRAPS, SD — UNI swimmers took first place in 7 events with a pair of top-three diving performances as the Panther swim and dive team headed out for the Coyote Invite in Sioux Falls and the Omaha Diving Invite in Nebraska. In the 200-meter medley relay, the combo of Olivia Chambers , Sydney Aird , Believe Larsen And Natalia Verastegui took first place with a winning time of 1:48.22, as the team of Scout Bergwall , Emma Lavigne , Payton Hall And Abby Lear took 2nd place (1:48.22). Hello Domnick led a trio of Panthers to finish in the top three in the 100-meter freestyle, with Domnick swimming a 53.02. Hannah Nedder took 2nd place with a time of 53.93, while Casey Summers finished 3rd (53.98). Domnick also placed 2nd in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 58.35, with Larsen taking 3rd (58.33), Summers 4th (58.83) and Abby McCorkle in 8th place (59.81). Verastegui impressively won the 200m freestyle in 1:54.48, while Needer took home 3rd place (1:55.55) and Amber Finke finished 4th (1:56.47). Finke, meanwhile, finished in 2nd place in the 100-meter individual medley with Lavigne in 8th place with a time of 1:00.58). In the enduring butterfly stroke of 200 yards, Scout Bergwall emerged victorious for UNI with a winning time of 2:09.08. Chambers followed her teammate in 2nd place (2:10.99), while Sydney hall finished 4th (2:13.47). Aird continued to show her excellence in the breaststroke with a 1st place finish in the 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:25.75. Payton Hall took home 3rd place in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:31.96) as Taylor short took 4th place (2:33.02). Helena Heuberger claimed first place on the podium in the 100-meter backstroke, clocking 58.08. Bergwall finished 2nd in 58.13, while McCorkle finished 5th (59.24). McCorkle would top the podium in the 200-meter extended backstroke with a winning time of 2:09.58. En route in eastern Nebraska at the Omaha Diving Invite, Taylor Hogan led the Panthers with a second-place finish in the one-yard springboard competition with a score of 236.40, with Maddie Moran close behind in 4th place (230.10) and Abbie Hutchins in 5th place (228.70). Hogan would also lead UNI in the three-yard contest, scoring 253.90 for a 3rd-place finish. Hannah Taylor earned a 241.85 to take 4th place, like Eric Pieters scored a 235.90 for 5th place. NEXT ONE With the regular season in the books, the Panthers turn their attention to the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships in two weeks’ time, hosted by UNI February 15-18 at the Campus Recreation-Wellness Center in Iowa City. For more information on the 2023 MVC Swimming & Diving Championships, visit the MVC’s championship websiteor visit UNI’s measurement information page.

