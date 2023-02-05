Girls in junior cricket used to disappear from the system, now there is a roadmap, says India’s U-19 T20 World Cup winning coach Nooshin al Khadeer | Cricket news

Shafali Verma

Life came full circle for India’s former off-spinner Nooshin al Khadeer when her wards recently lifted South Africa’s inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup. She was on the same ground where India’s senior women’s team played their first World Cup final. As part of the team that was outplayed by Australia in April 2005, the U-19 win more or less evened the scores for her.Excerpts from an interview…I just told her that we have a connection with this terrain (Potchefstroom, the location for the final). In 2005 we beat New Zealand in this field. I told her that there are so many female cricketers at home waiting for one ICC trophy. This is your chance to get one. It was an emotional moment.

(PTI photo)

What is the one big difference you see in teenage cricketers compared to when you played the first World Cup final in 2005?

Compared to when we played U-19 cricket, these girls are much more aware of how the game is played. In fact, when we were building this team with zonal cricket academies (ZCA), I saw these U-19 girls actually watching the Ranji Trophy. They watch a lot of matches and analyze the strategies of the players. They consult each other a lot. Our generation was largely dependent on skills, but this generation needs to encourage game awareness.

Can you elaborate on the significance of this victory with the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) looming?

Over a span of nearly 20 years, India’s senior women’s team managed to play three World Cup finals (in 2005, 2017 and T20 final in 2020), but failed to clear the hurdle. Everyone had an opinion on what we were after. People talked about how we were not prepared and we are not used to dealing with pressure. It’s easier to comment, but it’s very hard to work on a solution. Clarity of roles is necessary. We worked on that with the U-19 girls.

(Coach Nooshin al Khadeer – IANS photo)

This win comes at a good time with the WPL kicking off in about a month. Everyone was talking about winning a trophy before we could build on women’s cricket. So this U-19 win did just that. It has resulted in a step-by-step plan. Women’s cricket in India used to be all about the senior team. Many players disappeared from the system in their journey through junior cricket. That won’t happen again.

Do you see a cultural shift in regards to parents encouraging or allowing their daughters to pursue cricket as a career?

I would like to say it goes back to 2017 when India played the World Cup final at Lords. Parents then saw the potential in women’s cricket and supported their daughters to continue playing cricket.

This achievement has clearly sparked euphoria in the country. How important is it to keep these girls grounded?

We keep telling them it’s just U-19 cricket. We have yet to win trophies in senior cricket. Even Neeraj Chopra (2021 Olympic gold medalist in javelin throw) emphasized when interacting with the girls before and after the final that you don’t forget your roots. Legends like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have pointed out to them that it is easy to deal with failure but very difficult to deal with success.

(The team is congratulated by BCCI – IANS photo)

Have the time comparisons with men’s cricket stopped?

They’ve already stopped. I would like to give the BCCI and Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary) full marks for this. There is no difference in the facilities and exposure. We get ZCAs, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has been proactive. The BCCI organizes bilateral series and quadrangular series even for U-19 girls just like what the boys get. Just like the male players, the girls get the best accommodation. BCCI has offered contracts to female cricketers and given equal pay to female cricketers. And then the introduction of WPL is just another milestone. And all this growth happened in five years.

The previous generation of female cricketers took the names of male cricketers as role models. Has that changed?

I think that has changed. Now if you ask a girl about her role model, she will first take the names Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma.

There are many upsides to women’s cricket with the advent of the WPL. What is the one thing we should pay attention to?

I would just like to count the profit. The biggest gain would be Indian domestic cricketers standing shoulder to shoulder with international stars. They can learn a lot from it and pass it on to cricketers when they come back to play for their state.