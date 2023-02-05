NFL infused Pro Bowl with points system, flag football

LAS VEGAS (AP) The NFL finally stopped pretending its all-star game was a real game, and is breathing life into the exhibition with Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games.

No tackle football will be played for the first time, not that there has been much tackled in recent years, more like two hands. Flag football is the big event now.

Will the dramatically different format work? The league sincerely hopes. Instead of a winner-takes-all game, a series of events that score three points each leads to three flag football games to determine the winning conference.

Two AFC players from the hometown Las Vegas Raiders weren’t quite sold on the format. Going back, Josh Jacobs even called it stupid.

They need to figure out a way to make it really make sense, because I don’t enjoy this, Jacobs said. Send everyone’s family on vacation and call it a day.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby was one of the few who treated last year’s Pro Bowl like a real game. He had two sacks, three tackles for loss and three passes hit to win defensive MVP in the AFC’s 41–35 victory.

It’s just about being around the guys, Crosby said. The Pro Bowl is a blessing and a dream come true, so I don’t take it for granted. … Let’s see what happens next year. I hope we can play some football.

Two NFC players offered more favorable reviews.

I think the formats are cool because it’s less stressful on the body. Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said. A lot of guys ended the season injured and came out here and ran around with some flags. Who wouldn’t like that?

“It’s fun,” said New York Giants returning Saquon Barkley. Especially for a guy like me to compete in a flag football game and the skill challenge, I’m competitive. It makes you feel like a little kid again. And hopefully it will put a smile on the faces of fans and little kids.

Four skill events took place on Thursday and the AFC will look to extend its five-game winning streak after taking a 9-3 lead by winning the precision passing game, the three-event lightning round and the long drive. The NFC won in dodgeball.

Sunday will see the end of the skills section: the final of the best catch, an obstacle race, a special team game called kick-tac-toe and a strength contest. Then the two conferences play each other in two flag football games, worth six points each.

The total points from all matches will be the score entering the third and final flag football match.

Do you have all that?

A clear points system during the competition would help. Those watching ESPN on Thursday were able to keep up as the network regularly updated viewers, but within the Raiders facility there was no scoreboard, no announcements of what events were about to begin, nor any results after that.

That shouldn’t be a problem on Sunday. The score was already on the scoreboard during the media day on Saturday.

This isn’t the first time the NFL has tried to figure out what to do with the Pro Bowl. It was successful in its early years after moving to Honolulu in 1980, offering players a working vacation that many looked forward to.

The game remained there until 2009, when public and player interest began to wane. Then the NFL started moving it, it’s been in six cities, including a return to Aloha Stadium five times over a six-year span.

Las Vegas is hosting for the second year in a row, and no announcement has been made about the future of Pro Bowls after this season. Since next year’s Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the NFL is unlikely to want to play both in the same venue so close to each other.

Sunday will go a long way in dictating the longer term direction.

Regardless of location or format, many top stars usually choose to forego. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen cited an elbow injury as his reason for skipping this year’s event, but he played golf in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The AFC had to dig deep into the alternate quarterback roster to fill out its roster that included Tyler Huntley and Derek Carr. Huntley played in five games for the Baltimore Ravens this season, and Carr was benched with the Raiders with two weeks left.

Not that the Pro Bowl is devoid of talent. The AFC’s receiving corps of JaMarr Chase, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill is the definition of an all-star group. There are also recognizable names in both rosters, such as Barkley, Derrick Henry, Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Roquan Smith, Micah Parsons and Fred Warner.

But the biggest stars are perhaps the two coaches brothers Peyton and Eli Manning.

