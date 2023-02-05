MSU hockey beats Notre Dame 3-0 victory: analysis and reaction

EAST LANSING Lansing State Journal sports reporter Nathaniel Bott analyzes Michigan State No. 17’s 3-0 opening win at home against No. 20 Notre Dame.

What happened

Michigan State and Notre Dame are two of five teams in the Big Ten separated by just three points in the standings, making the series between two of college hockey’s most storied programs the most important of the season.

And thanks to home field advantage and a 32-save shutout from goalkeeper Dylan St. Cyr, the Spartans found the back of the net twice in the second period before adding a late goal with an empty net for a 3-0 win to win a whopping earn three points in the league race. MSU is now tied for third place with Michigan and Ohio State with 27 points.

MSU and Notre Dame traded chances early on Friday, but the Irish got their first real chance of the game when Spartan defenseman Christian Krygier was called for a five-minute major for checking from behind. Despite seven of the Irish’s 11 shots coming in that power play in the opening period, MSU killed it with relative ease.

MSU had a goal called back for offside late in the first period, but responded to the power play just over six minutes into the second period. Freshman defenseman Matt Basgall drove to the point and let go a shot that tipped in senior forward Jagger Joshua for his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Senior forward Erik Middendorf doubled the Spartans’ lead later in the second period after an aggressive forecheck led to senior forward Nico Muller throwing the puck forward from behind the net, where Middendorf beat Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel.

After a crucial MSU penalty kill midway through the third period tied the score at 2-0, Notre Dame drew Bischel, who finished with 25 saves, looking for a way to beat St. Cyr with just over five minutes left. But the Irish were only able to score one shot at the net before Muller iced the game with 51 seconds left with a goal into the empty net.

Muller scored his 19th and 20th assists of the season in addition to his fourth goal.

What it means

It’s a huge step forward for MSU after a disappointing road series last weekend against Minnesota. MSU jumps ahead of Notre Dame in the Big Ten standings by a point and has a chance to sweep Saturday.

After a slump during the second half of the season, MSU’s penalty kill registered his second game in a row without allowing a power play goal. The unit was at its best of the season, closing out an early five-minute major and calling out a penalty for the third period, with the game still in doubt.

MSU’s defensive effort was solid, with Notre Dame’s scoring opportunities mostly left out. But St. Cyr came big in key moments, stopping two breakaway chances, one in each of the second and third periods.

Saturday night will be a new challenge for the Spartans. The Irish will come out hungry to salvage a split, but MSU will once again have a packed crowd that was electric again on Friday with senior night festivities to follow after the game.

What they said

MSU coach Adam Nightingale, on the game in general: “Really important win for us, being home really energized our group against a really good Notre Dame team. I think we did a lot of good things, I thought our kill was great and we scored a power play goal. Not done on the weekend but it was a good effort from our guys.”

Nightingale, on MSU’s penalty kill: “We talked about it when we played the best hockey, we had a stretch of about 30 kills in a row, and if you win the special teams battle, you generally win the hockey game. We went on a stretch where we scored some goals but we’ve been practicing on it and (assistant) Jared DeMichiel is leading it and doing a great job with it.”

St. Cyr, on getting shutout in front of a rowdy Munn mob: “Of course it was very exciting, and it will become very important as the process progresses. To play in front of our home crowd and that environment was very special. When I went back in after last weekend and felt comfortable playing at home , I’ve got my better grooves.”

Muller, on playing with Middendorf and junior forward Jeremy Davidson: “When we play hockey hungry and go after the puck a lot, we tend to have a great game. Middendorf has great skill and can make great plays and Davidson has a great shot. I think we paid attention And it was fun to play with them.”

What’s next

MSU takes on Notre Dame again on Saturday with a puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. The match will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

