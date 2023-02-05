Sports
Table tennis rackets for professionals
However, with so many alternatives available to you online, it can be difficult to choose the best table tennis racket for you. This is because each brand strives to promote their rackets in every way possible, including the image of a famous player on the face of the bat. Choosing the right racket that suits your preferences and skills is therefore a challenge. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best pro table tennis rackets on the market to make your decision easier. So read this article carefully to find out which table tennis racket would help you play better.
Here is a list of the best table tennis rackets available to you online:
PRO SPIN Table tennis racket
The Elite Series Carbon table tennis racket is said to have been developed, tested and improved for a year with professional coaches and athletes to instantly improve your game. You will immediately notice a difference in your game and it is also suitable for players who are just starting out and are developing their skills. The expertly crafted 7-ply table tennis bat is made from a 2.0mm thick sponge, 2 layers of carbon fiber and 5 layers of premium wood. Ideal for players who prefer a more offensive style of play, but still have excellent defensive control. The carbon blades provide a larger sweet spot for more control, power, speed and precision. When using this racket you will feel the ideal mix of weight and comfort. The level of control and accuracy this racket offers will amaze you.
Senston Table Tennis Rackets
The bats for this table tennis racket are made of 5-ply poplar wood, a very resilient soft sponge and advanced side bands that prevent edge wear. Made from durable, eco-friendly materials, the rubber is thick and balanced to increase ball speed, control and rotation. So choose these table tennis rackets for professionals! The racket fits comfortably in the hand thanks to the ergonomic, tapered handle, which improves the friction between hand and bat and prevents slipping. Everyone will enjoy this table tennis set, especially coaches, beginners, returning players, intermediates and professionals. The set includes two premium racquets and a fine nylon zip bag, so you can take your equipment virtually anywhere and play a game when it suits you.
Eastfield professional table tennis racket
For beginners who want to take it to the next level and have control over speed and power, the Eastfield Allround Professional Table Tennis Racket is the ideal racket. An experienced member of our team cut and pasted this custom racket configuration. According to the brand, the ITTF-approved Eastfield A-Soft 2.1mm rubbers provide plenty of spin and stability. The 5-ply Eastfield Allwood wood provides excellent control and feel. The racket also has a flared handle for extra comfort. While you’re saving up, you can reward your new table tennis racket with an Eastfield Original Bat Case. It’s the most lavish place for your racquet out there.
Expert Table Tennis Racket
The third version of the popular Palio Expert table tennis series is called Expert 3.0, with a high-quality housing to protect your racket, a wider edge band to keep the rubbers in place and a revised blade for even better control. Therefore choose this Expert table tennis racket! This is the ideal racket for anyone just starting out with baseball. Players can easily perform the basic strokes and techniques while generating many spins. For players who want to get the most spin out of their shots, the renewed Expert Table Tennis Palio Expert 3.0 is the ideal bat.
Stiga Pro Carbon Table Tennis Racket
With carbon technology, this table tennis racket has two layers of high-quality carbon incorporated into the bat face, which increases stiffness and response, increasing speed and power. Therefore choose this professional table tennis racket! Composite nanotechnology Speed and spin are increased by the firmer binding of the rubber. Thanks to the numerous small air capsules embedded in the racket’s lightweight rubber, high speed can be combined with maximum elasticity and exceptional control. The point of contact with the ball becomes the center of gravity of the racket blade and the weight of the racket blade is reduced, which speeds up recovery time after each shot. The well-placed recess in the handle provides an extra contact feeling.
GKI Euro V Wooden Table Tennis Racket
Sponge rubber is lightweight and has very elastic Euro V micropores, with extra strength and good control. Then choose this professional table tennis bat! It is made of durable, premium imported materials. The offensive and defensive players perform at their best thanks to the specially designed body. Thanks to the ergonomic, lightweight handle, the player has a better grip while playing. This racket has a matte appearance and is made of wood. During the game, the extended handle is not uncomfortable for the hand. The racquet’s sturdy natural wood construction and use of high-quality rubber throughout the game give your shots an edge.
Butterfly Addoy table tennis racket
The Addoy series of table tennis bats from Butterfly Table Tennis are made of sponge and rubber for lighter strokes to beat your opponent. Therefore choose this table tennis bat! The Addoy rubber in this professional table tennis bat provides an excellent mix of speed and control that is perfect for beginners. The butterfly table tennis bats from the Addoy series have a thinner sponge layer for better control when hitting the table tennis ball. The 1000 and 3000 series table tennis bats have a square handle, while the 2000 series table tennis bat has a round handle.
STAG 1 Star Table Tennis Playset
The specially designed Stag Pro handle is so comfortable that you can play with it for hours and improve your ball control and base strokes. Therefore choose this table tennis bat! According to the manufacturer, the TT racket blades and TT balls of this STAG Premium All-in-one Play Set use high-quality rubber approved by the International Table Tennis Federation. Table tennis TT play set with premium storage case, 2 orange bats and 3 orange balls. The ball is more stable, has more spin and has a more accurate landing point if it is made of high quality rubber.
