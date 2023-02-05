Mazeo Bennett, who flips from Tennessee, is from football in South Carolina





COLUMBIA Another Class of 2024 in-state prospect stays home. A four-star wide receiver, Mazeo Bennett, a native of Greenville, announced his commitment to South Carolina football after previously committing to Tennessee. Bennett is the No. 3 recruit in Palmetto State for the class of 2024, the No. 31 wide receiver and the No. 217 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed to Tennessee on October 16 after the Vols upset Alabama and disbanded on December 8 after offensive coordinator Alex Golesh accepted the South Florida head coaching job. The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver picked the Gamecocks from 22 offerings, including Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. This season, Bennett recorded 857 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, plus 221 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns for Greenville High School. NYCKOLES PORT:Shane Beamer’s hectic hours before choosing 5-star Nyckoles Harbor South Carolina – starting at 3am CLASS OF 2023:Why South Carolina Football’s 2023 recruiting class is a big win for coach Shane Beamer TRANSFER PORTAL REPORT CARD:Rating Shane Beamer, South Carolina football in 2023 transfer portal on position so far Bennett is the Gamecocks’ fifth draft in the class of 2024 and second from South Carolina, joining No. 1 in-state prospect Kam Pringle, a four-star offensive tackle. The class includes four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory, four-star tight end Michael Smith and four-star quarterback Dante Reno. While it is still early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Gamecocks class ranks #6 in the country. Wide receiver will be a much-needed position for the South Carolina in 2024. Xavier Legette and Ahmarean Brown, two of the top returners of 2023, are not eligible, and star receiver Antwane Wells Jr. will not qualify. is expected to declare for the NFL Draft next season. The Gamecocks are recruiting after adding five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor to the Class of 2023 on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 is coach Shane Beamer’s second since taking over the program in 2021. His recruiting class of 2022 was ranked 24th in the nation and 10th in the SEC according to the 247Sports Composite. This year’s class is ranked No. 16, the program’s highest ranking since it had the No. 16 class in 2012. It includes three three-star WRs, and Harbor is expected to make most of his snaps at the receiver is playing. South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC) ended the 2022 regular season after historic back-to-back upsets over top-10 teams. The Gamecocks dominated then-No. 5 Tennessee and knocked off then-No. 8 Clemson in the rivalry game for the first time since 2013. They finished the year with a 45-38 loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame.

