Las Vegas tennis player collapses during match and dies suddenly at age 43





A lifelong tennis player collapsed on court and later died during a match in Las Vegas this week. Doctors reportedly gave Ryan Vannah medical care at Red Rock Country Club for nearly an hour, but he was pronounced dead at Summerlin Hospital on Sunday. Vannah’s sister-in-law, Catherine, performed CPR, but to no avail. Vannah, 43, was playing in a mixed doubles tennis match last Sunday when, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, he fell to one knee and his hands on the track and laid down. After 55 minutes of CPR, he was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Las Vegas tennis player Ryan Vannah collapses during match. Ryan Vannah mourned after shocking tennis match death A lifelong tennis player who had won the United States Tennis Association 40+ National Championship in each of the previous two years as part of a doubles team. Busy. “He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We didn’t see this coming,” says his sister, Tami Kang. According to reports, doctors watching the game rushed to resuscitate Vannah, but after nearly an hour, his heart failed to beat. While the local coroner has not yet ruled on an official cause of death and manner of death, doctors and emergency medical staff said they believe Vannah was on the wrong medication for his blood pressure, according to the Review Journal. Vannah’s sudden death is just the latest in a series of bizarre incidents over the past few weeks. Early last month, Old Dominion sophomore guard Imo Essien collapsed on the field during a game against Georgia Southern. Just days earlier, another Las Vegas resident – Jordan Tyler Brister – went into apparent cardiac arrest after gym class at Amplus Academy. In December, Jake Hescock, who played college football at both UCF and Wisconsin, died suddenly after going into cardiac arrest while jogging. The former tight end was only 25 years old. Of course, everyone knows about the Damar Hamlin situation that unfolded last month during Monday Night Football. As OutKick reported last month, these deaths are just the latest in a disturbing trend of younger people dying, especially from heart-related problems. According to CDC data, there has been a worrying increase in the number of young people dying from serious cardiovascular disease. While it’s uncertain what’s driving the rise, the inability to consider some possibilities has led to censorship and unnecessary labeling. There was a 25% increase in deaths from serious cardiovascular disease among men aged 15-19 in 2021 compared to the same cause in 2019. There was also an increase in 2020, although thankfully not as substantial. While there could be a number of reasonable explanations, it’s a worrying trend regardless of the underlying cause. Hopefully this is the last of these kind of stories we hear about for a very, very long time.

