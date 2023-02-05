Latest update on Flyers’ Top Center, Sean Couturier





Sean Couturier, the Philadelphia Flyers’ main center, is working to return to the lineup. There’s even a possibility it could be this season, general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a phone interview Saturday. The Flyers are understandably not rushing Couturier, 30, who has had two back surgeries since last playing on December 18, 2021. But he is making progress, has started skating again and is playing sports. When asked if he expected Couturier to return this season, Fletcher said it “depends on how he progresses. He’s making good progress. I know the surgeon is happy with the progress he’s made. As you get the intensity of the As training ramps up on and off the ice hopefully things will continue as expected, in which case it would be great for him to come back and play some games this year. Fletcher added: “We just have to see if there are things slowing down the recovery or not. It’s hard to predict, but he’s doing well at the moment. We’re certainly not in a rush with him. We do things very methodically. It is ultimately about the long term and not this year.” Gave a rehabilitation break Like all of his teammates except All-Star participant Kevin Hayes, Couturier was given time off during the week break. He will resume skating and training next week, said Fletcher, whose Philadelphia Flyers are 21-21-9 and six points from a playoff spot. “We gave him some days off,” Fletcher said, noting that rehab can be a mental strain. “Let him get away for a few days like all our players and just recharge a little bit.” Couturier won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team’s MVP in each of his last three full seasons. Cam Atkinson won the award last year when Couturier could only play 29 games. In the gym, Couturier has been working to regain his range of motion and strength, Fletcher said, adding that Couturier doesn’t do any heavy lifting. “When you come off back surgery, you do things a little bit differently,” Fletcher said. “It’s not like he’s squatting” with the weights. “We just make sure the back heals. That is the most important thing right now.” Fletcher said “ideally,” it would be great if Couturier returned this season and made sure his back was ready for the rigors of the NHL. But the Flyers will be careful not to pressure him. The GM pointed out that Couturier has not played in nearly 14 months and is behind the other players in terms of fitness. “That will probably make the process a little bit longer,” Fletcher said. “His back could be fine, but he is also behind everyone and has to catch up without exaggerating.” Carchidi column: Bravo, Flyers Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

