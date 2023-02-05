No. 14 Viking Wrestling Bests Minnesota State on Saturday night





SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana wrestling team posted wins in seven weight divisions to defeat the Minnesota State Mavericks 26-10 on Saturday night. The Vikings push their overall record to 9-10 and their NSIC record to 4-3. Minnesota State drops to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in NSIC dual action. Struggling with 174 lbs, Jacob Twin belt earned four team points for the Vikings in a 10-3 decision win. Tvinnereim led early with two takedowns in the first period. He added a breakaway, two takedowns, a penalty and a driving time point to cruise to the 10-3 win. Cad Mueller earned a 3-0 victory in a low-scoring game against MSU’s Shane Gibson. Mueller used a takedown in the first period and a breakaway in the second period to win the game. At 197 pounds, Max Ramberg picked up the third AU win of the night with a 12-3 major decision victory. Ramberg scored a total of five takedowns, a breakaway and added a point for driving time to score four team points for Augustana. Christian Olsen won by 125-pound forfeit, as the Mavericks left the weight class open. Compete at 133 pounds, Jack Huffman earned a 6-3 decision victory over his MSU opponent, contributing three team points to AU’s score. Huffman led 5-0 after two periods. The junior added one point for driving time to clinch the win. Hunter Burnett defeated No. 12 Brock Luthens at 141 pounds, seeing the Vikings’ sixth victory in the dual. Burnett’s two takedowns and one breakaway were enough to slide past Luthens and clinch the win. Closing out the dual at 157 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald ended his game just seconds into extra time. The low-scoring fight went into overtime when Fitzgerald added a last-minute takedown in the third period, giving his opponent a chance to score points. The win added three points to AU’s team score, bringing the total to 26-10. Complete results 125: Christian Olsen (AUG) about (MSU) (Front.)

133: No. 12 Jack Huffman (AUG) on Isaiah Mlsna (MSU) (December 6-3)

141: Hunter Burnett (AUG) on No. 12 Brock Luthens (MSU) (December 5-3)

149: Caleb Meunier (MSU) passed Kyle books (AUG) (MD 14-2)

157: No. 10 Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Drake Hayward (MSU) (SV-1 6-4)

165: Kole Marko (MSU) passed Payton Anderson (AUG) (December 8-3)

174: Jacob Twin belt (AUG) on Wilson Bastyr (MSU) (December 10-3)

184: No. 10 Cad Mueller (AUG) on Shane Gibson (MSU) (December 3-0)

197: Max Ramberg (AUG) over Max Villnow (MSU) (MD 12-3)

285: No. 7 Darrell Mason (MSU) over Edward hair (AUG) (December 5-1) Next one The Vikings wrap up their double-season on Thursday at the Elmen Center, hosting the Northern State Wolves for Senior Night. The duo starts at 7 p.m GoAugie.com

