Sports
Irfan shuts down Sohail Khan for controversial ‘Umran’ jibe after Miandad reminder Cricket
Veteran Pakistani pacemaker Sohail Khan has caused quite a stir with his recent comments about Indian players. After his wavering”baap betaAs a revelation in his duel with Virat Kohli in the 2015 ODI World Cup, Sohail has now made a joke against Umran Malik, who has become a sensation in India with his fiery pace and is highly touted to break Shoaib Akhtar’s bowling speed record. However, Sohail made a bizarre comment about the support Umran has received regarding Akhtar’s record, but Indian legend Irfan Pathan gave a tight-lipped reply to the Pakistani pacesetter.
Speaking on the Nadir Ali podcast, Sohail praised Umran, after admitting to seeing him perform in one or two matches, but claimed that bowlers like him, who bowl over 150-155 km/h, abound in the domestic circuit of Pakistan.
READ ALSO: ‘Usko bhi log sunte hain?’: reply from PAK pacer as anchor Gautam Gambhir shockingly mentions ‘4 feet – brother of Rajpal Yadav’
A Twitterati took a screengrab of the Hindustan Times article and said: “Pakistani cricketer says Umran Malik jaise humare domestic cricket mein bhare pade hain. Javed Miandad said the same about Irfan Pathan. Then Irfan went to Pakistan and played the Pakistan team’s band. Friend, don’t say anything (The Pakistani cricketer says there are plenty of bowlers like Umran Malik in our domestic circuit. Javed Miandad had said the same about Irfan Pathan. He then went to Pakistan and proved his worth. Pakistanis should speak less).’
Major Sahab should pay attention to these statements. Ignore Mary (Major, they want to attract attention by making these statements. Please ignore), Irfan responded to the post.
Speaking of Miandad’s comment, Irfan was much talked about ahead of the 2004 India-Pakistan series, especially after his stellar showing in his debut series against Australia in 2003/04. Miandad who was Pakistan’s coach at the time downplayed the threat Irfan possessed by saying “bowlers like Irfan Pathan were found on every street of Pakistan”. While Irfan didn’t respond to the quote, he let his performance speak for itself.
The then 19-year-old left-arm pacer took 12 wickets in three Tests at 28.50 as India won the series 2–1.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/irfan-pathan-shuts-sohail-khan-for-controversial-umran-malik-jibe-after-being-served-javed-miandad-reminder-101675514280825.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chennai hosts Inter-State National Junior, Youth TT Championships
- Hundreds killed, thousands injured as massive earthquake hits Turkey, Syria – BBC News
- Milestone Monday – Sydney Uni Cricket
- Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Announce TV Show
- Watch the moment a huge wave hits this boat during a Coast Guard rescue attempt
- Turkey and Syria Earthquake: Death Toll, Injured, and Relief Efforts
- Iqualit locations are host to three craft fairs
- ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Recap: Season 3 Episode 5
- Liz Truss blames economic ‘orthodoxy’ and the Conservative Party for the downfall
- The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored
- Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023
- Blood test predicts which people with amyloid are more likely to have cognitive decline