Irfan shuts down Sohail Khan for controversial ‘Umran’ jibe after Miandad reminder Cricket

Veteran Pakistani pacemaker Sohail Khan has caused quite a stir with his recent comments about Indian players. After his wavering”baap betaAs a revelation in his duel with Virat Kohli in the 2015 ODI World Cup, Sohail has now made a joke against Umran Malik, who has become a sensation in India with his fiery pace and is highly touted to break Shoaib Akhtar’s bowling speed record. However, Sohail made a bizarre comment about the support Umran has received regarding Akhtar’s record, but Indian legend Irfan Pathan gave a tight-lipped reply to the Pakistani pacesetter.

Speaking on the Nadir Ali podcast, Sohail praised Umran, after admitting to seeing him perform in one or two matches, but claimed that bowlers like him, who bowl over 150-155 km/h, abound in the domestic circuit of Pakistan.

A Twitterati took a screengrab of the Hindustan Times article and said: “Pakistani cricketer says Umran Malik jaise humare domestic cricket mein bhare pade hain. Javed Miandad said the same about Irfan Pathan. Then Irfan went to Pakistan and played the Pakistan team’s band. Friend, don’t say anything (The Pakistani cricketer says there are plenty of bowlers like Umran Malik in our domestic circuit. Javed Miandad had said the same about Irfan Pathan. He then went to Pakistan and proved his worth. Pakistanis should speak less).’

Major Sahab should pay attention to these statements. Ignore Mary (Major, they want to attract attention by making these statements. Please ignore), Irfan responded to the post.

Speaking of Miandad’s comment, Irfan was much talked about ahead of the 2004 India-Pakistan series, especially after his stellar showing in his debut series against Australia in 2003/04. Miandad who was Pakistan’s coach at the time downplayed the threat Irfan possessed by saying “bowlers like Irfan Pathan were found on every street of Pakistan”. While Irfan didn’t respond to the quote, he let his performance speak for itself.

The then 19-year-old left-arm pacer took 12 wickets in three Tests at 28.50 as India won the series 2–1.