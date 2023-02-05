Men’s ice hockey No. 15 falls short to No. 8 Norwich, 2-1





NORTH FIELD, Vt.—Eighth-placed Norwich University scored a pair of goals in the second period four minutes apart and then held off a late comeback from No. 15 Babson College to record a 2-1 win over the Beavers Saturday afternoon in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) men’s ice hockey action at Kreitzberg Arena. With the result, the Beavers enter the final weekend of the regular season 14-8-2 overall and 9-6-2 in the NEHC, while Norwich, who are 11-0-2 in their last 13 league games, move to 17 -4-2 overall and 13-1-2 in league play. First year Brendan Kennedy (Georgetown, Ontario) scored a late goal for the Beavers, with assists from classmates Tommy Rooney (Milton, Mass.) and Ryan Murphy (Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan). Senior goalkeeper Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, BC) made 30 saves, but took the loss to cut his record to 12-5-2 on the season. Sophomore Alex Lewis (Moncton, NB) and junior Patrick O’Neal (Indiana, Pa.) scored goals for the Cadets, with junior Joe Nagle (Weymouth, Mass.) and sophomores Holden Doggett (Oakville, Ont.) and Clark Kerner (Kansas) City, Kan.) collecting assists. Senior Drennen Atherton (Winter Haven, Fla.) made 31 saves to record victory in goal. The scoreless first period was drawn, with each team posting 12 shots on goals and both killing an attempted power play. The stalemate continued for the first eight minutes of the second frame until Doggett threw the Norwich zone puck into neutral ice. Lewis snuck behind the Babson defense to pick up the puck and skated in on a breakaway before beating Hildebrand in the top left corner, stick-side to open the scoring at 8:51 of the period. Babson was called for a pair of penalties minutes later, creating a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, and the Cadets took advantage. Nagle fired a shot on target from the high lock which stopped Hildebrand but he failed to control the rebound and O’Neal jumped on the loose puck and ripped the shot from the left into an open goal to double Norwich’s lead. Play went back and forth in the third period, with Hildebrand and Atherton keeping the puck out of the net. Babson pulled Hildebrand with two and a half minutes on the clock, and it paid off. Murphy collected a loose puck behind Norwich’s goal, center front, where Rooney kicked it to Kennedy, who buried the puck past Atherton to cut the deficit to 2–1 at 17:53. After the ensuing confrontation, Babson got Hildebrand out of the net again and got the puck into the Norwich zone, but couldn’t get any shots on target and the cadets held on for the win. Shots on target were tied in all three periods, finishing at 32 apiece. Norwich went 1-for-3 on the power play, killing all three of Babson’s chances with the man advantage. The Beavers close out the regular season next Saturday with a 4 p.m. showdown against Southern Maine at the Babson Skating Center. Norwich will play its last two games on the road next weekend with a showdown at Hobart on Friday and the final game at Elmira on Saturday. GAME NOTES

• The Beavers are 27-47-8 all-time against Norwich in a streak dating back to the 1975-76 campaign.

• The last four matches between the two teams have been decided by no more than one goal, with three overtime periods.

• Babson lost for the third time in 16 games this season (12-3-1) when he allowed two goals or less and is 31-3-2 in that situation over the past three seasons.

