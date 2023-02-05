Spartan jumps and throws post strong performances on Meyo Invite





SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Led by fifth graders Trevor Stephenson in the pole vault, the Michigan State track and field teams posted impressive performances Friday and Saturday in Notre Dame’s Meyo Invite. “I thought overall it was a good meet. For some of the younger kids, we want to continue to introduce them to the competition,” said Spartan Jumps and Combined Coach Keith Creekmur . “For the group in general, we wanted to come in and continue to hone our skills towards the championship season.” FRIDAY The Spartans kicked off the competition on Friday afternoon with the long jump for the ladies. Senior Olivia Lopez placed 14th with her second-best jump of the season, scoring 5.45 m. MSU’s lone pitcher on the women’s side this weekend, sophomore Opal Jackson , also competed on Friday afternoon and placed third in the shot put with a throw of 15.09m. sophomore Elizabeth Knoll set a personal best of 1.66 m in the high jump and placed fifth. On the men’s side, Stephenson used two personal best clearances in the pole vault to earn his fourth victory in the event this season. Stephenson cleared 5.50 m in three attempts and followed it up with two attempts at 5.55 m, narrowly missing a school record in the event after three attempts at 5.61 m. Graduate student Michael Davenport earned second place in the event with a clearance of 5.08m. Junior Adjoni Kirland and freshmen Colby Morlock were the last Spartans to compete on Friday night, with Kirland finishing 13th in the men’s long jump with a score of 6.47 m and Morlock finishing 10th in the men’s shot put with a throw of 17.14 m. SATURDAY MSU’s pole vault contingent continued to impress on Saturday with two rookie Spartans finishing in the top 10 on the women’s side. freshman Sophie Mettes placed fifth, over 4.08m, and freshman Natalie Blake achieved a personal best of 3.93 for 10th place. Junior Tylor Leedom closed action for MSU on Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the high jump, good for 2.01m. Next, MSU travels to Chicago, Illinois for the Windy City Invitational on February 10 and 11.

