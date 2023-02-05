Cricket-Greens surprise progress leaves McDonald hopeful for first Test | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





(Reuters) Australia coach Andrew McDonald remains hopeful Cameron Green can play a part against India when the first test between the nations kicks off in Nagpur on Thursday, after the all-rounder’s finger injury improved significantly. Green damaged his right index finger in Melbourne’s Boxing Day test victory over South Africa and was not cleared to train again until Monday after surgery. The 23-year-old bowled soft balls into the nets at the Australian camp in Bangalore for 30 minutes before engaging in hours of batting practice. McDonald said Green still had progress to make before qualifying for the series opener. We still need to work him through quite a bit before the first test match, McDonald told reporters. We have not yet put a clear line through him or put him on the team sheet. I wouldn’t say he was uncomfortable when he was bowling. One of the deliveries shocked the bottom of the bat and that can cause discomfort for anyone. There’s a little bit of consciousness around that finger. He’s made some significant strides forward in recent days, probably to my surprise. There is still a chance that if all goes well he will be on the team sheet. With Green unlikely to be able to bowl in the first Test, Captain Pat Cummins looks paired with Josh Hazlewood in attack with Mitchell Starc not yet arriving in India as he also recovers from a finger injury. Cummins acknowledged that the composition of Australia’s bowling line-up remained unclear. I wouldn’t say (choosing two spinners) is a given, he said. It’s very dependent on the conditions, especially this first test, so once we get to Nagpur we’ll see. I think sometimes when you talk about a few spinners you forget how good many of our fast bowlers have been in all conditions. We’ve got plenty of bowling options here: finger spin, wrist spin, left arm (tempo) when Starcy comes back online. Of course pick the bowlers that we think can take 20 wickets, how are we going to break that down? I’m not 100% sure yet. (Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; editing by William Mallard)

