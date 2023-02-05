Manti Te’o a coaching option?





James Laurinaitis recently left the Notre Dame football program to become the linebackers coach at his alma mater, Ohio State. Would former linebacking star Manti Te’o be an option if the Irish need a replacement? Who else could take over the position? By all accounts, the loss of Laurinaitis as a recruiter could be a major blow to Notre Dame’s football staff in terms of recruiting. Its connection to various 2024 outlooks has already been a concern Payton Pierce And Adrian Hayes. With all due respect, the linebacker position hasn’t exactly been a strong point for the Fighting Irish on defense this year. With Al Golden and Laurinaitis, I had high expectations that were not met. Notre Dame football – Linebackers coach – Manti Te’o It’s sickening, but Manti is best known for the catfishing incident he fell victim to when he enrolled at Notre Dame. However, given his talent and his impact on Notre Dame’s football program, he has the potential to make a great coach at this position. Although he didn’t have the most prolific career in the NFL, he is still a former elite player. His ties to the west coast and Hawaii could boost the Irish presence in recruiting children in that part of the country. Clearly, coaching is most important, but recruiting stands out when evaluating position coaches at the college level. He is relatively young, has a strong faith and would coach for his alma mater. Who better than one of the greatest Notre Dame linebackers in program history? Notre Dame Football – Linebackers Coach – Brian Urlacher This one comes out of nowhere and has no significant connection to the Notre Dame football program other than the recruitment of Urlacher’s son. Although Brian Urlacher spent his entire NFL career just down the road from South Bend in Chicago with the Bears, he attended New Mexico State University. If I’m being frank here, I’ve heard very little from Urlacher in recent years, other than Notre Dame recruiting his son Kennedy Urlacher for football. That said, finding a former NFL or Irish superstar in the position is the way to go, whether it’s Urlacher or someone else. Who knows if he or someone like Luke Kuechly could be a candidate, but the Irish should look into some big names.

