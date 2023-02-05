Improvement Thiem eyes return to the top





Dominic Thiem doesn’t give up easily. The Austrian won the 2020 US Open and the thought of reliving such moments keeps him going now that he is 99th in the world, as an injury and a loss of motivation have seen him return to full strength after a few years in the wilderness. fit and confident. . “I still believe. I’m not there yet, but that’s why I keep playing, to be competitive again at that level,” Thiem told Croatia’s Nova TV ahead of Austria’s Davis Cup match with Croatia . Thiem is finally gaining momentum After winning the 2020 US Open in what was his fourth Grand Slam final, Thiem took time off to recharge his batteries and recover from knee problems. But due to an injury to his right wrist, he missed the second half of 2021. When he returned, with a slightly altered forehand due to the wrist injury, he struggled for confidence. It wasn’t until late 2022 that he started to gain some momentum and despite an early defeat to Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open when he suffered a minor injury, his faith is rising. “Of course it was a very tough draw, I also had a small injury, but now I am healthy,” says the 29-year-old

year old said. “I was very happy to be back at the Australian Open. I’ve played the biggest finals against the best players, so that’s a huge motivation to try and get back in that position. Let’s see if I can make it. In the last phase of 2022 I found my rhythm, there were some wins and some positive signs, so I hope I can keep going in that direction.” Thiem looks back on early losses in the slam final Thiem played Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open final, as well as Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Roland Garros final. “At the time of the Australian Open final, I was physically and tennis at the peak of my abilities,” he said. “And yet I lost to Novak in five sets. I almost couldn’t have played better and still I lost. That says it all. I also played great with Rafa in Paris in 2019. Not as good as in Australia, but my level was high. But the two are almost invincible at their favorite tournaments.” Thiem poses with his runner-up at the 2020 Australian Open Thiem about Djokovic: “We have to be honest, he is the best” Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne, tying Nadal’s all-time men’s record. “I am not very surprised, because Djokovic still feels young. Physically, mentally and the way he moves on the field, it’s like he’s 25 years old. We have to be honest, he’s the best, so his win wasn’t very surprising.” And when asked what the defining criteria should be when it comes to determining the greatest of all time (GOAT), Thiem said: “Grand Slam titles in my opinion, because those are the four biggest tennis tournaments. Everything else is nice, but it’s just not the same. The Slams are what counts, so the GOAT will probably be the one with the most Slam titles.”

