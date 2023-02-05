Men’s ACHA D2 Hockey Sweeps Miami (Ohio)





Men’s ACHA Division II ice hockey ended a sweep of Miami University (Ohio) with a 4-1 victory Saturday afternoon at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Despite the three-goal win, the Lions actually trailed early on after the Redhawks turned the tables as they killed a penalty and scored with just 21 seconds left in the first, but it was all Lindenwood from there. Jack Radley netted a shot from a feed of Josh Lynn at 9:06 of the second to tie the game Jacob Behnen set up Pursue McClellan with 2:41 left in the period to give the Lions a 2-1 lead. It remained there until late in the third inning. Lindenwood then killed a cutting penalty Bradley Rupp stole the puck and went to So rob who then fed Michael Mullen for a low-handed effort with 3:05 left in regulation. Now trailing by two goals, Miami drew the goaltender, but Nolan Bald taken over and set up Ethan Becker for an empty netter only three seconds before the last horn. The Lions outran the Redhawks 46-21 and Michael Errico stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced to take victory in goal. Lindenwood went 0/5 on the power play, but held Miami scoreless on four man advantage. The Lions won the first game of the series 4-2 on Friday-evening. Similarly, they fell behind in the early stages of the first, but rallied later in the period to tie the game. Three goals in the second inning gave Lindenwood a lead that was not relinquished. The Redhawks opening score came at 7:36, but a tripping penalty gave the Lions a power play moments later and Linn quickly took advantage of just eight seconds in man advantage with help from Stanley Lucas and Radley at 10:18. The three-goal burst in the second inning was helped by another Miami penalty early in the period. Mullen took advantage of the power play at 2:08 assisted by McClellan and Sean McMahon . McClellan and Kahl created a chance for Radley to score his 16e goal of the season with 7:48 remaining, then McClellan split the pipes at 19:22 on a set-up by Roofe and Alex Villa and Lindenwood went into the final period with a 4–1 lead. The Redhawks ramped up their offensive pressure, but the Lions defense held on in the final 20 minutes, not yielding a power play goal until midway through the third minute.

Lindenwood outshot Miami 40-22 and Ethan Paulin Hatch stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced to take victory in goal. The Lions went 2/6 on the power play while holding the Redhawks to one score on three man advantage. With the two wins, Lindenwood improved to 25-5-0 this season. The Lions will wrap up their regular season with a two-game Senior Weekend Series at home against the University of Mary February 11-12. The opening game is scheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Centene Community Ice Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lindenwoodlions.com/news/2023/2/4/mens-ice-hockey-acha-dii-mens-acha-d2-hockey-sweeps-miami-ohio.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos