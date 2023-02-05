Diccon Gray of the Weald Table Tennis Club is determined to build on his campaign at the World Veterans Championships in Oman after losing to winner Zsolt-Georg Bohm in the last eight





Diccon Gray exceeded his expectations at the World Veterans Championships in Oman late last month – but will not rest on his laurels. Gray, a member of Weald Table Tennis Club, fought his way through to the final eight of the men’s over-60s singles. He also reached the last 16 in mixed doubles and last 32 in men’s doubles. Diccon Gray of the Weald Table Tennis Club reached the quarterfinals at the World Veterans Championships in Oman. Photo: Mike Rhodes The Biddenden man defeated Greek and German opponents in two games before beating Iran’s Seyed-Ezaz Okhovat Alavain 3-1 in the last 16. That led to a meeting with former Hungarian, Romanian and German international Zsolt-Georg Bohm, the second seed. Southpaw Gray fell in straight games, though he came close in the third, leading 11-8. Bohm went on to take the title, defeating top Chinese seed Wang Yan Sheng in the final. Reaching the quarterfinals exceeded my expectations and while I am pleased, I am determined to get back to the training hall with the aim of progressing in future world and European championships, said Gray. I felt the quarter finals were a level up from the previous rounds – as Bohm is a former multiple German national champion and also [has] international successes to his name. The quality of the four semi-finalists was extremely high and the depth of other participants demonstrates the global appeal of the sport. I beat players from Chile, India, Germany [twice]Greece and Iran to reach the last eight. The Weald table tennis club meets on Sundays in Benenden village hall. Call Diccon for more information on 07970 575285.

