PCB retains hosting rights, Indian matches likely to be held in UAE





The hosting rights of the 2023 Asia Cup remain with Pakistan, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may be forced to host the matches involving India, including the final in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Last year, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Indian Cricket Board and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, revealed that India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and urged to change the venue for the tournament. In response, the then PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, stated that if India does not participate in the tournament, we will not participate in the 2023 ICC World Cup scheduled in India. Two weeks ago, the current PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, said at a press conference in Lahore that he would present their position at an emergency meeting of the ACC, which took place in Bahrain on Saturday. READ ALSO: Shoaib Malik achieves milestone in BPL 2023 According to sources, Shah Sethi has made it clear that the Indian government will not allow Team India to travel to Pakistan for security reasons. PCB chairman emphasized that almost every international team has recently traveled to Pakistan and received excellent security. India would get the same security as other teams, that’s why they should come to Pakistan. Shah, however, was adamant in his position. UAE was also explored as an option in the above meeting. Other member states, including India, also want the tournament to be held in the UAE. Sri Lanka is also seen as an alternative due to the high cost of land and hospitality in the UAE. However, it was decided that Pakistan would retain the hosting rights regardless of where the event takes place. Another option of having only Indian matches in UAE was also discussed while other teams play their matches in Pakistan. If India qualifies for the final, the final will also be moved to Dubai, UAE. This option can further increase expenses. Sources further added that Sethi Shah also told that if you don’t play in Pakistan then Pakistan will not play in India either. A final decision on the venue will be made in March when ICC and ACC Governing Council meetings take place one by one, as the issues are the same in Asia Cup 2023 (Pakistan), World Cup 2023 (India) and 2025 Champions Trophy (Pakistan).

