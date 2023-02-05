Sports
Alabama football, Nick Saban gets joyless murder ball with Tommy Rees?
There are plenty of questions about what Alabama’s football offense will look like in 2023, and the main ones are how it will be quarterbacked and how it will be coordinated.
The answer to the quarterback question, with two-year starter Bryce Young now leaving for the NFL, will begin to reveal itself during spring training when Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson battle two new freshmen who have signed up for the spring term. As for a new offensive coordinator, we know this much about Tommy Rees, reportedly coach Nick Saban’s choice for the job: He likes to run the ball.
A lot of.
And he will tell you, right from the message on the at the top of his Twitter feed: Run the damn ball.
ONE DOWN, ONE TO GO:Alabama football expected to hire Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator | reports
NFL BOUND:Alabama football analyst Todd Grantham joins New Orleans Saints | Report
That should be music to the ears of Crimson Tide fans who clamored for a more consistent rush attack last season. What doesn’t hit as music is where the Fighting Irish ranked offensively last year, Rees’ third as coordinator: 60th nationally in total offense (396 yards per game) and 42nd in scoring (31.8 points per game). Was that more a result of the work Rees did, or more of the talent on the field he had to work with? That was a point of contention, now a dead point, for Notre Dame fans. Meanwhile, Alabama fans wondered why the SEC’s top rushing offense on a per-carry basis (5.55 yards) was only seventh in the league in rushing yards per game (195.5).
A look at Rees’ transgressions suggests he would never have that problem.
The Fighting Irish ran on the ball 532 times last year and passed just 338 times, for a percentage split of 61/39. That’s not exactly the modern model, but again, Georgia also ran on the ball more than half the time and went 15-0.
Rees is also a fan of tight ends, and lots of them. He regularly used the “12” staff grouping (one running, two tight ends) at Notre Dame; and in short-range and goal-line situations, two tight ends isn’t always enough for him. His offense reached the line of scrimmage quickly, but not always to break the ball quickly. Sometimes, in what has been described as a “scan” attack, the idea is to allow enough time to adapt to how the defense is presenting, and change play if necessary. Rees called plays from the booth, where he could clearly see the defensive lineup and communicate with plenty of time on the play clock.
Of course, it would be unwise to assume that Alabama’s 2023 offense will look anything like Rees at Notre Dame. The best indication of that would come from Saban, and in his only public commentary on the subject, he hinted at a return to more reliance on the running game.
“I think we (in 2021 and 2022) kind of went even with the drop-back pass, and that’s because of Bryce (Young),” Saban said on his radio show ahead of Alabama’s Nov. 12 game against Ole Miss. “But I think in the future we’ll go back to more of the conventional spread, run the ball, have more balance, RPOs, things like that. So what we’ve done now is kind of fit what Bryce does best .
Rees’ job is to pass what all 11 players are good at, not just the quarterback.
And if that job matches his track record, the damn ball crowd is about to have its way.
Reach Chase Goodbread at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.
|
